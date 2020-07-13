Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sonja Norwood and Ray J Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We probably wouldn’t know several of our favorite celebrities if it weren’t for their manager parents. The term "momager" refers to mothers who have dedicated their professional lives to managing and nurturing their children’s careers.

The momager role does not come without criticism. Some view it as opportunistic, especially when children start their careers at a very young age. However, many momagers take on the role of protecting their children from the intense, fast-paced, and often ruthless nature of the entertainment industry.

Young performers navigating a brutal, cutthroat industry deserve to be in a safe environment, something that only a parent can sometimes provide. Momagers not only ensure that their children are protected but also help negotiate contracts that might otherwise exploit them. With a loving adult looking out for their best interests, children can hopefully grow their careers in a healthy and supportive way.

Here’s a list of 11 of our favorite momagers!

1. Sonja Norwood, mother of Brandy and Ray J

There are many iconic moments in Black music and television that wouldn't exist without the work of Sonja Norwood, mother of Brandy and Ray J. After hearing Brandy perform in their Mississippi church choir as a toddler, Sonja became her manager. A few years later, she and her husband, Willie Ray Norwood Sr., a singer and vocal coach, moved to California, where Sonja took on managing both Brandy and Ray J, while Willie coached them as they pursued careers in entertainment.

Under Sonja's leadership and guidance, Brandy signed with Atlantic Records at just 15 years old. She went on to sell over 40 million records and win a Grammy for "The Boy Is Mine.” Sonja's impact didn't stop there — Brandy starred in UPN's hit show “Moesha” in 1996 and made history as the first Black Cinderella in the film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in 1997.

Sonja Norwood also played a major role in Ray J’s career. She secured an independent contract with Elektra Records to release music under Knockout Entertainment, leading to two albums and hit singles like “One Wish” and “Sexy Can I.” Additionally, she was part of the production team behind Ray J’s reality show “For the Love of Ray J."

2. Jonnetta Patton, mother of Usher

The eight-time Grammy-winning, Super Bowl halftime show performer Usher Raymond would not be the global icon he is today without the work of his mother, Jonnetta Patton, who began managing his career in the early 1990s. Usher's journey started in an R&B group called Nu Beginning, but Patton and Usher soon moved to Atlanta to pursue his career as a solo artist. After signing with L.A. Reid’s LaFace Records at just 15 years old, Usher released his debut album My Way in 1997. Since then, he has recorded nine No. 1 hits and 18 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The year 2024 was monumental for Usher, as he headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and announced a world tour following his highly successful, star-studded Las Vegas residency. Though Usher ended his business relationship with his mother in the late 2000s, Jonnetta Patton was instrumental in shaping him into the superstar he is today.

3. Nikki Taylor, mother of Teyana Taylor

If you haven’t seen Teyana Taylor’s 2007 “My Super Sweet 16” episode, you need to. In the show, Taylor’s mother, Nikki Taylor, throws her an extravagant and colorful skateboard-themed party, complete with a special BMX bike and Range Rover. Nikki has been dedicated to making her daughter’s dreams a reality since the beginning of Teyana’s career.

In a 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, Teyana shared how her mother stepped into the managerial role right after she signed a deal with Pharrell Williams. “The moment I got signed — I’ll never forget the day — my mom was working a temp job, and I remember when I first told her about my meeting with Pharrell, she quit right away. She instantly became my manager,” Teyana said. Nikki Taylor has been by her daughter’s side ever since.

Teyana’s career has since skyrocketed beyond music into acting and creative direction, all built on the foundation of her mother’s unwavering belief in her dreams.

4. Donda West, mother of Kanye West

The late Donda West was so dedicated to her son’s career that she left her decades-long position as a professor at Chicago State University to manage Kanye West’s rap career full-time. According to Newsweek, Donda helped Kanye start a foundation aimed at providing youth with access to music education. Originally named after Kanye, the foundation was renamed in honor of Donda after her passing in 2007.

In the 2022 Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs, which reflects on Kanye’s life, Donda is seen reciting one of Kanye’s raps that he wrote as a teenager, showcasing her love and passion for her son's creativity. After her sudden death, Kanye paid tribute to her by naming two albums, DONDA and DONDA 2, after his beloved mother, cementing how much she meant to him.

5. Sharon Palmer, mother of Keke Palmer

When a young Keke Palmer dreamed of becoming an actress, her parents, Sharon and Larry Palmer, moved from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, California. Since then, Sharon has been managing Keke’s career. In an interview with “Today,” Sharon shared that she decided to manage her daughter because she wanted Keke to pursue a higher education. “I did it so she could go to college,” she said. “I never expected any of this. I didn’t do it for money or fame. It was for college.”

Sharon’s commitment to Keke’s career has been fruitful. Keke made her 2004 debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business and later starred in her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee, alongside Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. Since then, Keke has had her own Nickelodeon show, co-hosted “Good Morning America,” and starred in major films like Hustlers, NOPE, and more. She also launched her own production company, KeyTV, as well as the podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.” Keke shows no signs of slowing down, proving that her parents’ sacrifices and Sharon’s active involvement were well worth it.

6. Tina Douglas, mother of Ashanti

Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas, refers to herself as the “original momager." Douglas has been by Ashanti's side throughout her 20+ year career, supporting key moments like the release of her debut album Ashanti and five subsequent albums, winning a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album, and starring in films like Coach Carter and John Tucker Must Die.

In a 2022 interview on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Ashanti discussed the benefits of having her mom as her manager. “It’s an amazing thing. My mom and I are best friends. Who has your back more than your mother? I don’t have to worry about her stealing from me. Her passion is through the roof.”

Douglas’ passion was especially evident when Ashanti received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, something she had predicted for her daughter — so much so that she bought a replica star and kept it for 20 years. Douglas brought the star to celebrate Ashanti’s achievement, a milestone she had seen coming decades earlier.

7. Holly Thomas, mother of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's late mother, Holly Thomas, was a rapper-turned-manager. Known by her rap name Holly-Wood, Thomas passed the mic to her daughter, inspiring Megan's career. In an interview with Marie Claire, Megan reflected on watching her mother balance a full-time job while pursuing music. “I would see her fit in writing after work and before work,” Megan said. “I’m used to seeing that work ethic.” After passing down her talent as an emcee, Thomas became her daughter’s manager.

In a video interview with Fader, Thomas is seen in the studio with Megan, offering feedback as she raps “Realer” from her 2019 mixtape Fever. Thomas was deeply involved in every aspect of Megan’s career until her life was tragically cut short in 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion continues to honor her mother’s legacy through her soaring career. The Traumazine rapper has won three Grammy Awards, collaborated with major artists like Beyoncé and Cardi B, earned three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits, received a Glamour Woman of the Year Award, and more.

8. Dolores Robinson, mother of Holly Robinson Peete

In 2022, Holly Robinson Peete received a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of her 30-year career as an actress, talk show host, and author. She thanked her mother, Dolores Robinson, for managing her throughout those three decades in the entertainment industry. Robinson Peete’s breakout role came in the 1980s drama “21 Jump Street.” She also starred in “Hangin' with Mr. Cooper” and served as a co-host on “The Talk.”

In her Walk of Fame acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude for her mother’s sacrifices. “After a tough divorce, she threw us in a station wagon and drove us cross-country from Philly to L.A. ... I was nine... We didn't have two nickels to rub together, but none of that deterred her."

She continued, "None of this happens without your [Dolores’] courage to take that leap of faith in 1974," per Variety.

9. Debra Antney, mother of Waka Flocka Flame

Deb Antney isn’t just any manager; she’s a manager extraordinaire. Antney played a major role in the success of her hit-maker son, Waka Flocka Flame, as well as other top talents like Nicki Minaj, OJ da Juiceman, French Montana, and Gucci Mane. According to FX, she even quit her full-time job to manage Gucci and launch her own company, Mizay Entertainment. In addition to managing artists, she launched a radio station for independent musicians and has appeared on reality shows like “Growing Up Hip Hop” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alongside her rap star son.

Antney’s success is evident in Waka Flocka’s career. His hit song “No Hands,” featured on his debut album Flockaveli, was certified diamond in 2023. Following in his mother’s entrepreneurial footsteps, the “Round of Applause” rapper has also invested in NFTs and launched a food delivery platform, Yum2Go.

10. Carmen Milian, mother of Christina Milian

Singer and actress Christina Milian credits much of her success to her mother, Carmen Milian. According to HuffPost, Carmen has been managing Christina’s film and music career for over twenty years, playing a crucial role behind hit songs like “Dip It Low” and the film Love Don’t Cost a Thing. In an exclusive interview with REVOLT’s “Assets Over Liabilities,” Milian shared how inspired she is by her Cuban parents' dedication as “hard workers and multitaskers.” She reflected, “My mom raising three girls, taking us to so many different [activities], I can’t even imagine the things that she was doing in my time.”

11. Teresa Caldwell, mother of Bow Wow

If we’re talking about OG momagers, then Teresa Caldwell, Bow Wow’s mother, has to have a spot on the list. Caldwell is responsible for transforming Lil’ Bow Wow into Bow Wow, and now Shad Moss — a household name. In an interview with BET, Caldwell shared how she gave up a corporate job to invest fully in her son’s career. The young rapper got his stage name from Snoop Dogg at just 6 years old and later worked with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def record label.

Since then, Moss has sold over 10 million albums and scored three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. With Caldwell’s guidance, he also built a successful acting career, starring in films like Like Mike, Johnson Family Vacation, and Furious 7.

While Bow Wow’s accomplishments showcase Caldwell’s hard work as a manager, she has also found success with other ventures. Caldwell owns an Atlanta boutique called Taste, as well as an interior design company, Taste Interior Design. Her journey from corporate America to managing a superstar and launching her own businesses truly cements her status as a trailblazing momager and entrepreneur.