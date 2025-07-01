Image Image Credit Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images Image Alt Reveler celebrates New Year's Eve in Times Square Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The start of a new year always feels like a fresh chapter, an opportunity to reset and focus on what truly matters. Yet, for many of us, resolutions become empty promises — aspirations that fade by February. Why? Because they’re often unrealistic or too vague. The key to making meaningful resolutions is setting achievable goals that align with your values and lifestyle. Resolutions don’t have to feel like a chore. Instead of striving for perfection, aim for progress, balance and joy.

By choosing goals that align with your journey in life, you set yourself up for success. Whether you’re looking to improve your health, reconnect with your community or simply live with more intention, here are REVOLT’s 10 resolutions designed to inspire real change while respecting your time and energy. Let’s start this new year on a positive and empowering note!

1. Prioritize rest and self-care

The hustle culture of the past decade has taught us that burnout is not sustainable. Make rest and self-care non-negotiable. This doesn’t have to mean elaborate spa days or expensive retreats; it can be as simple as setting aside 15 minutes daily for meditation, journaling or deep breathing. Prioritize consistent sleep, explore mindfulness apps like Calm or Insight Timer and schedule regular "me-time" to recharge. Remember, taking care of yourself is not selfish — it’s essential for showing up fully in other areas of your life.

2. Drink more water

Hydration impacts everything from your energy levels to your skin and digestion. Start by tracking how much water you currently drink and aim to increase it gradually. Aiming for eight glasses a day might sound cliché, but consistency is more important than perfection. Infuse your water with lemon, cucumber or berries to make it more appealing. Try apps like WaterMinder to keep track and set reminders. Staying hydrated is one of the simplest, most affordable ways to improve your overall health.

3. Support Black-owned businesses

Every dollar you spend is a vote for the kind of world you want to live in. By intentionally supporting Black-owned businesses, you can contribute to closing the racial wealth gap and uplifting your community. Look for Black-owned brands in categories you already shop for, such as beauty (Fenty Beauty), food (McBride Sisters Wine) or fashion (Telfar). Additionally, explore local Black-owned restaurants and bookstores in your area. Tools like WeBuyBlack and Official Black Wall Street make finding these businesses easier than ever. Small, consistent choices can lead to meaningful change.

4. Say “no” more often

Saying “no” is an act of self-respect, and it’s a skill many of us need to practice. Challenge yourself to turn down commitments that drain your energy or don’t align with your goals. For instance, consider how saying “no” to unnecessary overtime might give you more time for family or personal projects. Practice setting boundaries with kindness but firmness. Remember, you don’t owe anyone an explanation for prioritizing your well-being. “No” is a full sentence — use it freely.

5. Unplug from social media (at least once a week)

Social media is a double-edged sword — it keeps us connected but can also lead to comparison, stress and distraction. Designate one day a week to log off and reconnect with the physical world. Use this time to enjoy offline hobbies, spend time with loved ones or simply rest. If an entire day feels daunting, start with a few hours and build from there. Reducing your screen time can lead to improved focus, better sleep and a clearer mind.

6. Move your body in ways you enjoy

Fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all, and the best exercise is the one you actually like doing. Forget rigid routines and explore options that make you feel good — whether that’s roller-skating, attending a Hip Hop dance class or hiking with friends. You’ll also benefit from reduced stress and improved mental health. Don’t underestimate the power of a short 10-minute walk after meals.

7. Revisit your financial goals

Money matters can feel overwhelming, but breaking them into smaller, actionable steps can make a world of difference. Follow financial expert Ross Mac to learn how to build generational wealth. Focus on one or two goals: building an emergency fund, tackling high-interest debt or contributing to a retirement account. Use budgeting tools like YNAB (You Need A Budget) or Mint to stay on track. If you’re new to investing, consider starting small with apps like Acorns or Robinhood. Financial literacy empowers you to build generational wealth and achieve lasting stability.

8. Learn a new skill or hobby

Now is the perfect year to invest in yourself by picking up a new skill or hobby. This could be as simple as learning to cook healthier meals, taking up painting or trying a new language with Duolingo. Not only does this add joy to your routine, but it also boosts confidence and helps combat stress. Many community centers and online platforms like Coursera offer free or affordable classes to get started. Make it less about mastery and more about exploring your passions. Get inspiration from one of REVOLT’s podcasts.

9. Celebrate your wins, big and small

We’re often quick to move on from accomplishments without giving ourselves credit. This year, commit to celebrating your progress — whether it’s mastering a new skill, saving a specific amount of money or simply maintaining your mental health during tough times. Keep a journal to document these victories or share them with a trusted friend who can cheer you on. Celebrating your wins helps cultivate a positive mindset and keeps you motivated for what’s ahead.

10. Embrace gratitude every day

Gratitude isn’t just about appreciating what you have — it’s about shifting your focus to the positive aspects of life. Start a daily gratitude practice by jotting down three things you’re thankful for each morning or evening. Over time, this simple habit can improve your mood, increase resilience and even strengthen relationships. Pair this practice with affirmations to set a powerful tone for your day.