On Wednesday (Jan. 1), WGN News reported that a driver in a pickup truck deliberately plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ French Quarter, leaving 10 people dead and injuring 30 others. The attack occurred during the early morning hours on Bourbon Street, a popular destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The city’s streets were particularly crowded as revelers gathered for the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game scheduled at the nearby Superdome later that day.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell characterized the incident as a “terrorist attack” during a news conference. "What I'm asking at this time are prayers for the families who have lost their lives ... due to this tragedy." Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed the act was intentional. “He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” Kirkpatrick stated. “It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could.”

However, the FBI provided a differing perspective, with Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the federal branch's New Orleans office, asserting that it was “not a terrorist event.” Authorities concluded the briefing without addressing the contradiction between these statements.

Duncan also revealed that investigators found at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene. Meanwhile, Kirkpatrick assured the public that police were taking measures to ensure safety during the Sugar Bowl, which would proceed as planned. Two police officers who were shot after confronting the driver are reportedly in stable condition.

Emergency responders transported the injured to five local hospitals, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness department. The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation. Officials have not yet disclosed details about the driver’s condition, any ongoing threats or a potential motive behind the event. [UPDATE: The FBI released a statement confirming that the driver “is now deceased.”]