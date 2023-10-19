Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keri Hilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The arrival of new music from Keri Hilson has been in the works for years, but now she is back and more certain than ever that the time has come for fans to get reacquainted with her. The Georgia Peach, who hails from Decatur where it’s greater, is releasing the first of three installments of her new album We Need to Talk on April 18. The first single, “Bae,” came out on Thursday (March 27).

The multi-platinum record-selling songstress told Rated R&B, “I have never felt more sure than I do right now,” for her to pop back out on the music scene. Sixteen years have flown by since the singer unleashed her debut body of work, In a Perfect World..., with singles “Knock You Down” featuring Kanye West and “Turnin Me On” with Lil Wayne. The following year, 2010, she had the airwaves on lock with her sophomore effort, No Boys Allowed, that boasted hits like the “Pretty Girl Rock” anthem and “One Night Stand” with Chris Brown.

Keri Hilson bared her insecurities in “We Need to Talk” skits that delivered answers about her musical absence

The roll out for We Need to Talk began with a six-part skit that saw a more introverted and introspective version of Hilson receiving a pep talk from the bolder and more daring part of herself. In the episodes, fans learn the reasons behind her hiatus and apprehensions about sharing herself and her craft with the world again. “This is my way of being vulnerable, honest and authentic,” she told Rated R&B about the creative venture. “It was written to be thought-provoking and question-answering. I think that it was important for me to precede music with my thoughts, feelings, fears, vulnerability and authenticity,” she continued.

Keri Hilson is far gone in love on her new single “Bae”

The Grammy-nominated artist’s forthcoming projects explore themes of love, drama and redemption in each of the respective installments. The Melvin Hough-produced track “Bae” captures the rush of an intoxicating love. Hilson has effortlessly penned a melodic hit with rich vocals that invites fans to get lost in the dopamine rush of passion. The songwriter comes out the gate singing, “Maybe it’s your fragrance/ Wanna kiss you every mornin’ when you wake up/ It’s a vibration/ I don’t know what to call it right now/ But this s**t feelin’ amazin’/ Makes me wanna pull over the car, get acquainted/ Feelin’ elevated, yeah/ Gettin’ high off your love, I can’t take it.”

By the chorus, there is no denying that head-over-heels feeling as she sings, “D**n, I feel so lucky/ Love it when you call me bae/ Love it when you love me, hold me, touch me/ Come here bae/ I’m gon’ always be your one and only/ You know that I’ll never change/ Love it when you love me, hold, touch me/ Come here bae.”

Fans can expect Keri Hilson to have a lasting imprint in R&B

“I have music to last for a very long time. The hardest thing was figuring out what kind of projects I want to put out after this,” she said. “I’m inspired by different stuff every couple of years. But I got plenty of music to work with in the near future. I expect to flood the market. That’s what I want to do.” The legacy of her pen game already includes writing hits for Ciara, Usher, Ludacris and Britney Spears, so there is no doubt that what she has in store for the future is sure to satisfy.

Welcome back, Ms. Keri, baby!