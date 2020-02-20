Image Image Credit Pedro Gomes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ne-Yo performs at the Rock In Rio Lisbon in Portugal Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Ne-Yo has been a powerhouse in the music industry crafting hit after hit as both a performer and a masterful songwriter. Bursting onto the scene in the mid-2000s, his talent for creating unforgettable lyrics and melodies quickly set him apart. Even before his debut album, In My Own Words, made him an R&B star, Ne-Yo had already made waves by writing "Let Me Love You" for Mario, a track that dominated the charts and hinted at the prolific career to come. His success was further distinguished when he won his first Grammy in 2007 for Best Contemporary R&B Album for Because Of You.

His impact also reaches far beyond his solo work. The way he can effortlessly combine emotional depth with commercial appeal has made him a sought-after collaborator for artists looking to create timeless hits. Tracks like Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable" and Rihanna's "Unfaithful" bear his signature of intertwining relatable stories with a memorable chorus. Ne-Yo has redefined the genre, both as an artist and a songwriter, making him one of the most influential figures in modern music. Here are 14 of the best songs written by the superstar.

1. Irreplaceable by Beyoncé

"Irreplaceable" by Beyoncé is the ultimate break-up anthem from her 2006 album, B'Day. The song ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks and was the best-selling U.S. single of 2007. It also set a record as the first song to reach 200 million audience impressions on the radio. This track isn’t just a hit; it’s a cultural milestone that continues to resonate.

2. Take A Bow by Rihanna

Rihanna released "Take a Bow" on her 2008 album, Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded. It captures the end of a relationship with a blend of defiance and melancholy, showcasing Rihanna’s vocal strength. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and found success internationally. The track's impact lies in its relatable theme and her unique voice and delivery.

3. Knock You Down by Keri Hilson featuring Ne-Yo and Kanye West

Keri Hilson and Ne-Yo together never miss! When "Knock You Down" was released in 2009, it solidified their knack for creating magic. Their vocal chemistry elevates the lyrics and feels, turning it into an instant classic. The song reached No. 1 on Rhythmic Airway charts.

4. Hate That I Love You by Rihanna featuring Ne-Yo

"Hate That I Love You" is another hit from Rihanna's 2007 album, Good Girl Gone Bad. The track showcases a blend of R&B and pop. It was a commercial success that reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning platinum certification from the RIAA. The song's themes of conflicted emotions and passionate love resonated with many, contributing to its widespread appeal. It also highlights Ne-Yo's songwriting skills, as he co-wrote the track with Rihanna and producer Stargate.

5. Let Me Love You by Mario

Many people don't know that Ne-Yo wrote Mario's first No. 1 hit "Let Me Love You." Released in 2004 on Mario's sophomore album, Turning Point, the song propelled him to new heights in his career. Its combination of smooth R&B and heartfelt lyrics resonated with listeners, and it remains a beloved classic to this day. The song's success helped solidify both Mario's and Ne-Yo's positions in the music industry.

6. Unfaithful by Rihanna

“Unfaithful" is a deep ballad that explores themes of guilt and infidelity in a relationship. With such a relatable subject, the song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned platinum certification from the RIAA. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. "Unfaithful" remains a significant track in Rihanna’s discography for its impactful theme and vocal performance.

7. Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson's "Pretty Girl Rock" is an empowering anthem that encourages women to embrace self-love and confidence. The song’s message is clear: It's okay to be confident in yourself, even if others don’t appreciate it. With its upbeat vibe and affirming lyrics, "Pretty Girl Rock" celebrates individuality and self-worth. The track stands out as a reminder of the importance of loving oneself.

8. Spotlight by Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson's "Spotlight" explores the complexities of being in a relationship with someone who acknowledges they can't fulfill your needs but still struggles to let you go. The song's lyrics invite you into the emotional conflict and heartache of such a situation. Released in 2008, "Spotlight" reached No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant moment in Hudson's music career. Her powerful vocal performance and relatable theme made it a fan favorite.

9. Early 2K by Chris Brown featuring Tank

Chris Brown's "Early 2K" featuring Tank is a slept-on track from his 2019 album, Indigo. The song captures a nostalgic vibe with its smooth R&B sound and lyrical nods to early 2000s music. Brown and Tank have a history of successful collaborations, and "Early 2K" continues that trend. Their combined talent and consistent track record make the two stars’ collaborations notable highlights in contemporary R&B.

10. His Mistakes by Usher

"His Mistakes" tells the story of a man deeply in love with a woman who struggles with the emotional trauma and baggage from her previous relationship. The song explores a man's frustration and weariness as he navigates the complexities of loving someone burdened by past mistakes. With its heartfelt lyrics and Usher’s emotive delivery, "His Mistakes" captures the pain and challenges of dealing with a partner’s unresolved issues.

11. Rock With U by Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson's "Rock With U" is a sultry track that highlights her signature style and versatility. The song features a smooth blend of pop and R&B elements and is known for its sleek production. The music video for "Rock With U" is noted for its stylish visuals and choreography, reflecting Jackson's innovative approach to music. The track stands out as a fan favorite from the “Discipline” era.

12. Can't Hide From Luv by Mary J. Blige featuring JAY-Z

In 2005, Mary J. Blige released The Breakthrough (Deluxe), which included “Can’t Hide From Luv.” It is a soulful track featuring JAY-Z that has themes of love and vulnerability matched with Blige’s vocal and emotional intensity. Its heartfelt lyrics and Blige’s compelling delivery make it a standout track from the album.

13. Not Anymore by LeToya Luckett

"Not Anymore" by LeToya Luckett is a song about overcoming a toxic relationship and reclaiming one's strength. As a former member of Destiny's Child, she embarked on a successful solo career with the release of her 2009 sophomore solo album, Lady Love. The song and the project reflect her personal and artistic growth following her departure from the group.

14. Rocket by En Vogue

"Rocket" by En Vogue, released as a single in December 2017, features the group's signature harmonies and smooth R&B sound. The track combines sensual lyrics with a relaxed groove, highlighting their vocal skills. Although it didn't make a significant impact on the charts, "Rocket" has been appreciated by fans for its classic En Vogue vibes.