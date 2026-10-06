Image Image Credit Caleb Bowlin / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Karl-Anthony Towns during a New York Knicks press conference. Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Karl-Anthony Towns said on Oct. 5 that the outlook for his Knicks contract extension “don’t look good.”

The Knicks reportedly offered four years/$200M; he can receive up to four years/$276M.

His production/title contribution is the case for giving him more despite apron concerns.

While it can feel like cap, the phrase “you get what you pay for” has stuck around long enough to become a cliche for a reason. And when it comes to the NBA, it’s usually true. If you want a championship, you generally need at least one top 10 player, at least a borderline all-NBA co-star, and a very strong supporting cast. If you don’t have one of those three elements, you’ll find your squad in those “See you in Cancun” memes come April. Last year, the New York Knicks front office avoided premature vacations and pop cultural death sentences when they won the 2026 NBA Finals. They won because they had the right ingredients, and one of them, along with Jalen Brunson, was Karl-Anthony Towns. So it’s just a little weird that the Knicks are holding out on him.

Speaking to the press on Oct. 5, KAT addressed the status of a contract extension with the team he helped bring a title this past June. His prognosis for the situation? “It don’t look good.” That part is relative, but understandable.

According to ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania, the Knicks previously offered KAT a four-year contract worth $200 million. Charania says Kat is due $57 million this season with a player option for $61.1 million after this year. He’s technically eligible for a four-year extension of up to $276 million, but Knicks owner James Dolan reportedly wants to avoid going into the second apron with the team salaries — aka, he doesn't want to pay those hefty penalty taxes or encounter those team-building issues that come with it.

KAT believes he's done enough for a bigger contract. Here's why he's Right.

Sacrifices have to be made, but understandably, KAT isn’t all that comfortable being one of them. "No s**t, Sherlock," Towns said when asked about whether he deserves the extension he wants. "I just won a championship. You'd think it was pretty easy. Unless you guys [reporters] think I have something else to prove." And he’s got a point.

In a league defined by versatility, KAT is a Transformer — a fleet-footed seven-footer that can shoot the rock like Larry Bird and hold up okay while guarding those annoying a** shifty guards on the perimeter. In the 2025-2026 NBA season, he averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds with about a 62 percent true shooting mark. The only player to score at least as many points more efficiently while getting at least as many rebounds was Nikola Jokić. You know, the best player in the world.

KAT’s all-around play remained incredibly impactful in the 2026 playoffs as he averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting a damn-near unbelievable 45.6 percent from three-point land. While his scoring value dropped, his efficiency soared; he got buckets on over 68 percent true shooting. So, yeah. A guy like that seems kind of hard to replace. When you consider the good vibes that came from the emotional impact of the Knicks winning a chip, it might even be impossible.

A near-$280 million KAT contract, and probably some second-apron penalties? Honestly, pretty damn expensive. Breaking a 53-year championship curse for the greatest basketball franchise in the greatest city in the world? Priceless.