Image Image Credit Johan Rynners / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James poses for a photo on the golf course during qualifying for the E1 Series Luanda GP on September 12, 2026 in Luanda, Angola. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

LeBron James said he once envisioned joining the Knicks and finishing his NBA career at Madison Square Garden, but expected media chatter after their 2026 championship changed his thinking.

James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia and is scheduled to face the Knicks at MSG on Oct. 20 and Feb. 27.

James praised Jalen Brunson, who scored 45 points and earned Finals MVP as New York secured its first championship since 1973.

LeBron James once pictured the final chapter of his NBA career unfolding under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. Then the New York Knicks went and won a championship.

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ annual media day on Monday (Sept. 28), James told ESPN that he had envisioned eventually joining the Knicks and finishing his career in New York. However, the possibility became a nonstarter after the franchise defeated the San Antonio Spurs to capture the 2026 NBA championship.

“I had visions of playing in the Garden and finishing my career in the Garden. One of the best places I've ever played,” he said. “I think it's the No. 1 arena in the world, as far as for a basketball player. But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, 'Hey, I can't.' I couldn't do it.”

James knew joining the newly crowned champions would come with plenty of chatter. “Y'all wouldn't have let me lay that down at all,” the 41-year-old said, referring to the media at large. “But much respect to the Knicks, obviously. An unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out, Jalen Brunson. I love that guy, he's unbelievable. But, yeah, I'm happy where I'm at, and I'm looking forward to it.”

James ultimately landed in Philadelphia after his free agency decision came down to the 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. As REVOLT reported, the four-time MVP agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with his current team in July after seriously considering retirement following his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sixers are the fourth franchise of his career after Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles.

LeBron James will face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden twice this season

The Ohio native may not be wearing a Knicks jersey, but he’ll return to the arena he has long held in high regard during his first season with Philadelphia. The 76ers visit MSG twice during the regular season, beginning with their Oct. 20 season opener against the defending champions and returning Feb. 27. A postseason matchup could bring the basketball legend back to the Garden again.

He’ll also be spending plenty of time in New York away from basketball. When ESPN asked whether he planned to live in New York or Philadelphia, James had a simple answer: “Both. Multiple residences.”

The championship that changed James’ thinking was a historic one for New York. The Knicks defeated San Antonio 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series 4-1 and secure their first championship since 1973. Brunson contributed 45 points and was named Finals MVP.