Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson attends Rookie Kids: Runway On Broadway at Herald Square on September 17, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson tests his Key to NYC on the Studio 8H door in a new “Saturday Night Live” promo.

The Knicks star appears alongside Ben Marshall in the comedic clip ahead of his hosting debut.

Brunson hosts the Season 52 premiere on Saturday (Sept. 26) with KATSEYE as musical guest.

Jalen Brunson has a Key to NYC, but apparently, that won’t open every door in the Big Apple.

Ahead of the New York Knicks star’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, the sketch comedy series dropped a new promo that puts Brunson’s newly acquired honor to the test. In the clip, cast member Ben Marshall catches up with the NBA Finals MVP backstage and asks him to autograph his back so he can turn the signature into a tattoo.

Brunson has something else on his mind: getting into the famed Studio 8H. With his Key to the City from Mayor Zohran Mamdani around his neck, he tries using it to unlock the door — with no luck. Marshall offers to lend a hand, but Brunson is determined to figure it out himself.

When the key fails him, things escalate. The point guard tries forcing his way inside with his body before turning to a sledgehammer and even a chainsaw. After all that work, the comedian finally lets him in on the problem: The door pulls open instead of pushing. Consider it Brunson’s first lesson at “SNL.” Watch the full video below.

Jalen Brunson is making “SNL” and Knicks history

The comedic promo arrives just days before Brunson takes over Studio 8H for the Season 52 premiere on Saturday (Sept. 26). KATSEYE will join him as the musical guest and make its “SNL” debut as well. The episode airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

As REVOLT reported, the appearance will put the New Jersey native in rare company. He is set to become the first active NBA player to host the long-running sketch comedy show in nearly 20 years, following LeBron James, who hosted the Season 33 premiere in 2007. Brunson will also make franchise history as the first Knicks player to host the series.

He’ll join a short list of NBA greats who have taken the Studio 8H stage, including Bill Russell, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. This milestone comes during quite the victory lap for Brunson, who recently led the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years.

Basketball already works out pretty well for No. 11. Come Saturday, fans will get to see whether comedy is in his bag, too.