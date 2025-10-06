Image Image Credit NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny hosts the Season 51 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bad Bunny used his “Saturday Night Live” return to send a clear message to anyone doubting his place on the biggest stage in American entertainment. Simply put, he’s not backing down.

Hosting the Oct. 3 premiere of SNL’s 51st season, the Puerto Rican megastar, fresh off being announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime headliner, turned his opening monologue into a cultural clapback wrapped in humor. “I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News,” he said before producers cut to a playful montage of conservative anchors “praising” him.

He then switched from English to Spanish to address “all the Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here, in the United States, all those who have worked to open doors.” “It’s more than an achievement for myself,” he stated. “It’s an achievement for all of us. It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country — that no one will ever be able to take away or erase.”

When the applause died down, he delivered one final jab to his critics: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

The statement came after notable backlash from conservative figures upset about his Super Bowl booking, including some who complained about his use of Spanish. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even suggested ICE agents would “be all over” the Super Bowl next year to “enforce the law.”

Bad Bunny brought the laughs in different “SNL” sketches

In addition to hosting “SNL,” Bad Bunny appeared in different skits throughout. He brought additional laughs as a “hot dad,” a confused “Jeopardy!” contestant, and even the inventor of the Spanish language.

Bad Bunny released his sixth studio album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS in January. The project blends reggaetón, house, and traditional Puerto Rican genres like plena and bomba. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was supported by the “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency and the upcoming “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.”