Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny attends Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, marking his second appearance at the event.

The announcement follows his Puerto Rico residency and reflects his ongoing political and cultural advocacy.

Social media users are linking the performance to broader conversations about Latinx identity and representation.

Bad Bunny is officially taking over the biggest stage in sports.

The Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February 2026. The NFL confirmed the news during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game on Sunday (Sept. 28) after teasing the announcement online.

Bad Bunny also posted a video on Instagram showing himself perched on a goalpost at sunset with the words teasing his Apple Music–sponsored halftime performance. On X, he added in Spanish, “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.” The comment referenced his decision to omit U.S. dates from his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour” after President Donald Trump’s use of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for immigration crackdowns. This will mark Bad Bunny’s second Super Bowl appearance; he first popped up as a guest during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 halftime show.

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency

Before this announcement, Bad Bunny wrapped his Puerto Rico residency “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” on Sept. 20. Instead of performing in the U.S., he staged 30 shows on the island, drawing fans from across the world and boosting its tourism economy. “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” the musician told i-D in a cover story. He added, “I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S., but specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S… People from the U.S. could come here to see the show.”

Bad Bunny also noted, “Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world.” But he pointed out, “Like, f**kng ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

JAY-Z who supports the NFL in selecting halftime performers as its “live music entertainment strategist,” praised Bad Bunny’s headlining move. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” JAY-Z said in a statement. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Reactions to the announcement poured in online. @BellaLoveNote tweeted, “At a time in our country where Trump has ICE putting so many innocent Latinos in concentration camps and ripping apart families… Having Bad Bunny, someone who has opposed Trump openly doing the Super Bowl halftime show is such a powerful, amazing statement.” @bradleyberdecia said, “Many are doubting the potential of Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime performer when he’s literally the biggest superstar in Latin music [right now].”

Another X user added, “Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl 2026 marks a historic moment of Latina representation on the biggest stage of music and sports. Singing in Spanish, it reaffirms that Latin music has a global voice without needing to adapt to English. The show also carries political weight, by giving visibility to Puerto Rico and to Latino communities in the face of migration and identity issues. It is an act of cultural affirmation!”

“Bad Bunny doing the Super Bowl halftime show outside of him being an international superstar is perfect for this political climate, and the entire world will be tuned in. Excellent choice,” tweeted @JunaeBrown. Another user summed it up: “Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl. JAY-Z made the RIGHT choice!” and @gigisvignette joked, “So anyone trying to send me to the Super Bowl so I can see Bad Bunny?”