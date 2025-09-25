Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny performs during his Puerto Rico residency Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

FBI reportedly investigated a serious online threat made against Bad Bunny during his Puerto Rico residency.

The 31-show residency generated $400 million in economic activity for Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny opted out of U.S. tour dates, citing safety concerns for Latino fans under immigration policies.

Bad Bunny was the target of a “credible death threat,” according to Puerto Rican journalist Jay Fonseca. As reported by TMZ on Thursday (Sept. 25), the threat was reportedly made online by an individual who has since been identified and described as armed. Fonseca stated that the FBI and other federal officials were involved during the singer’s Puerto Rico residency, though it remains unclear if they were present for the entire run of shows. Authorities have not confirmed whether the person behind the threat has been arrested.

Bad Bunny’s 31-show residency in San Juan concluded last Saturday (Sept. 20) after running since mid-July. Fans from across the globe traveled to Puerto Rico to see the shows, with large numbers coming from major U.S. cities including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Orlando. The series of concerts turned the island into a major destination while also solidifying Bad Bunny’s ability to make his live performances global events.

The superstar notably left the continental United States off his world tour schedule, a move he explained in a recent interview with i-D Magazine. He said his decision stemmed from concerns about immigration enforcement under the Trump Administration. Bad Bunny explained that he and his team feared ICE could target concertgoers, creating an unsafe environment for Latino fans. He stressed that the choice was not out of animosity toward the U.S., where he has performed many successful shows, but out of safety considerations.

Bad Bunny residency generates $400 million for Puerto Rico economy

Per CNBC, Wells Fargo confirmed that the residency produced a $400 million windfall for Puerto Rico, nearly doubling initial projections of $200 million. Analysts said the financial boost came through ticket sales, tourism, and hospitality, with the concerts helping offset third-quarter slowdowns during the island’s off-season.

Looking ahead, the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS artist will launch a 19-country world tour in November, starting in the Dominican Republic. Before then, he is scheduled to host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 4.