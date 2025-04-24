Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bad Bunny is heading back to Studio 8H — and this time, he’s capping off a historic run. The Puerto Rican superstar will join host Scarlett Johansson as the musical guest for “Saturday Night Live,” which is bringing its 50th season to a close with a May 17 finale. The show will mark Benito’s fourth “SNL” appearance (including a cameo in 2020) and follows his viral turn as both host and performer in 2023.

This finale will arrive months after the release of Bad Bunny’s latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, a deeply personal, diverse project that topped the Billboard 200. Described by the artist as his “most Puerto Rican album ever,” the LP saw him dig into his roots with a mix of reggaeton, salsa, Bomba and raw storytelling. The “SNL” stage has long been a proving ground for music’s elite, and his return feels like a victory lap after yet another game-changing body of work.

The remainder of “SNL50” is packed

The season’s final three episodes are stacked. On May 3, “Beautiful Things” singer Benson Boone will make his “SNL” debut alongside host Quinta Brunson. The following week, May 10, “White Lotus” star Walton Goggins will host with indie rock veterans Arcade Fire performing. The build-up has been strong, with this golden anniversary season already delivering standout sets from GloRilla, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan, plus buzzy hosting gigs from the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Lady Gaga.

Hopefully, Bad Bunny will not only celebrate his recent musical success but also preview what could be next for one of the world’s most streamed and talked-about artists. Given the show’s history of leaning into surprises and unforgettable moments, expect the Latin star to bring more than just the hits.

Meanwhile, the Ivy League took notice of Bad Bunny

While he’s lighting up late-night television, Bad Bunny is also inspiring academia. Yale University recently announced a fall course titled “Bad Bunny: Musical Aesthetics and Politics,” which uses DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS as a core text to explore Puerto Rican identity, colonialism and diaspora through the artist’s music. “Bad Bunny is interesting for many reasons… he’s also a global star,” said Professor Albert Laguna, who designed the course, to The New York Times.

This isn’t the first college-level class to spotlight the Latin trap icon — similar courses have appeared at Wellesley College and Loyola Marymount University. Still, it’s a testament to how Benito’s influence now spans charts, stadiums and classrooms alike.

Still, for most fans, the next stop is NBC to watch Bad Bunny hit the “SNL” stage this May.