On Sunday (Jan. 5), Bad Bunny unveiled his sixth studio LP, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (or I Should Have Taken More Photos), which was described as a celebratory ode to Puerto Rico. He spoke on the release during an appearance on The New York Times’ “Popcast” series with Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli.

“Sometimes, I don't [take] pictures with someone who asked me for a picture for many reasons. Maybe I’m not in my best mood,” he explained regarding the album’s title. “Sometimes, I feel that this person is not a real fan. And, also, maybe because I get used to [it] and that’s not a special moment for me. But I forget that, for them, [maybe it is]. And that person wants to save that moment with a picture.”

Later in the discussion, Bad Bunny was asked about the now-infamous Donald Trump rally in Madison Square Garden. It was at that October 2024 event when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made disparaging comments about the artist’s hometown. “I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe joked.

“I didn’t feel any pressure to say something. I did it because I felt it,” the genre-bending artist stated regarding his initial reaction on social media. “I was angry at the time ‘cause I was here in New York. So, I was like, ‘What? This guy is right there. We should go and [confront him].’ The moment was bothersome.” Notably, he publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris almost immediately after Hinchcliffe’s remarks went viral.

Bad Bunny continued, “Yeah, I know it was a comedian, blah, blah, blah, but that wasn’t a stand-up comedy show. It was supposed to be a political rally. At first, I didn't know he was a comedian ‘cause he was [wearing a] suit. I [thought], ‘F**k, he’s a politician.’ It wasn’t funny.” The “El Clúb” singer further reiterated that it might not have been as serious in a fully comedic setting. “People [don't] know it’s a joke,” he added.