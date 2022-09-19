Image Image Credit The Washington Post/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tony Hinchcliffe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Nov. 11), Tony Hinchcliffe premiered the latest episode of his comedy podcast, “Kill Tony.” At the beginning of the show, the embattled comedian addressed the backlash surrounding his remarks during a Donald Trump campaign rally at Madison Square Garden.

“I gave a speech. I don’t know if you’ve heard about this, [but] it was a speech about free speech, believe it or not. I’m currently under attack. I’m the news,” he began. “I referenced Puerto Rico, which currently has a landfill problem in which all their landfills are filled to the brim. I guess I’m the only person that knew about that, unfortunately.”

Hinchcliffe continued, “I just want to say I love Puerto Ricans. They’re very smart people. They’re smart, they’re street smart, and they’re smart enough to know when they’re being used as political fodder, and right now, that is happening. I apologize to absolutely nobody. Not to the Puerto Ricans, not to the whites, not to the Blacks, not to the Palestinians, not to the Jews, and not to my own mother, who I made fun of during the set.”

While he stood firm on his comments, he admitted that the political platform wasn’t the best place for his brand of humor. “To the mainstream media and everybody trying to slander me online – that’s what I do. I go hard and that’s never going to change,” he concluded.

As REVOLT previously reported, Hinchcliffe was a guest speaker at the Manhattan rally, where he made light of various minorities on stage. “There’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Hinchcliffe said at the time. His speech also contained jokes that targeted Jewish and Black Americans, including a reference to the latter group carving watermelons instead of pumpkins for Halloween. Speaking to the media, Trump claimed he didn't know Hinchcliffe, nor was he aware of his controversial set.