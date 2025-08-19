Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As many know, Bad Bunny’s catalog is packed with a lot of different elements (reggaetón, pop, salsa, bomba, you name it) across the board. Throughout many of those songs, there are plenty of moments where he’s rapping rapping — as in dropping sharp bars with the same intensity as any traditional emcee. This list zeroes in on the moments where he embraced a more straight-up rap approach, while still leaving room for songs that straddle both worlds.

Certain tracks strip things back to gritty production and hard delivery, all of which should remind listeners why Benito is respected beyond his genre-bending hits. Others show him balancing rhythm and punch with a darker edge, an approach utilized by many of your favorite Atlanta Hip Hop frontrunners. Collaborations with Arcángel, Anuel AA, Ñengo Flow, and more further cement his place in the Latin trap lineage, where sharp wordplay and energy take center stage.

Together, these selections illustrate his range: An artist equally comfortable crafting melodies as he is driving beats with raw lyricism. When he leans into the latter, the results feel urgent, commanding, and distinctly his own.

1. Chambea

“Chambea” marked one of Bad Bunny’s first pure trap anthems, showcasing his gritty delivery over booming production by Mambo Kingz and DJ Luian. In addition to being full of bravado, WWE legend Ric Flair made a cameo in the rollout, effectively adding to the track’s larger-than-life energy. It went triple platinum with the RIAA.

2. Pa Ti (feat. Bryant Myers)

“Pa Ti” found Bad Bunny teaming up with Bryant Myers in one of his earliest Latin trap showcases. Released through Hear This Music, the track balanced street energy with sharp verses, as both artists traded flows about loyalty and temptation. It marked Bunny’s arrival as a rap contender.

3. Thunder y Lightning (feat. Eladio Carrión)

“Thunder y Lightning” paired Bad Bunny with Eladio Carrión for one of the hardest tracks on nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. Built on drill-inspired production, both rappers delivered boastful, slick verses with cultural references. This one further cemented Bunny’s ability to hold his own alongside a lyrical heavyweight.

4. Tu No Vive Así (feat. Arcángel, DJ Luian, and Mambo Kingz)

“Tu No Vive Así” teamed Bad Bunny with Arcángel over a beat he co-produced. The Migos/triplet flow-heavy number blew up after a viral Instagram preview, turning into one of Bunny’s first successful street bangers. Both artists delivered sharp, menacing verses, making it a defining moment in Latin trap’s early wave.

5. HOY COBRÉ

This one was literally Snoop Dogg approved. On EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO, “HOY COBRÉ” captured Bad Bunny in full trap star mode over pounding production from Elikai and Subelo NEO. He ran through luxury flexes, sports references, and industry wins with a straight rap cadence.

6. BATICANO

“BATICANO” stands out on Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana as a sharp, provocative trap record. Bad Bunny leans into raw wordplay, flipping religious imagery and cultural nods into bold one-liners. With production from MAG and La Paciencia, it’s one of the album’s clearest showcases of his rap side.

7. Me Mata (feat. Mambo Kingz, DJ Luian, Arcángel, Almighty, Bryant Myers, Baby Rasta, Noriel, and Brytiago)

“Me Mata” dropped as an all-star Latin trap posse cut. Bad Bunny joined Arcángel, Almighty, Bryant Myers, Baby Rasta, Noriel, and Brytiago for a record built on raw verses and playful boasting. With DJ Luian and Mambo Kingz behind the boards, it showcased Bunny holding his own among heavy spitters.

8. Está Cabrón Ser Yo (feat. Anuel AA)

Taken from YHLQMDLG, “Está Cabrón Ser Yo” united Bad Bunny and Anuel AA for a brash trap anthem. Both shared boasts about fame, success, and influence, blending sports and pop culture references with bar-for-bar swagger. The surprise collaboration quickly became a standout moment of rap dominance on the project.

9. P FKN R (feat. Arcángel and Kendo Kaponi)

“P FKN R” was a heavy malianteo anthem off YHLQMDLG, uniting Bad Bunny with Arcángel and Kendo Kaponi. With pounding production by TheSkyBeats and FORTHENIGHT, the track celebrated Puerto Rico while warning rivals. Each verse carried raw street energy, and Bunny proved he can spar lyrically with two of the island’s most seasoned rappers.

10. Estamos Bien

“Estamos Bien” arrived as Bad Bunny’s uplifting return after a brief break from the spotlight. While the hook was melodic, his verses rode with a rap cadence, pulling from trap’s bounce and even adopting the Migos flow. The track became an anthem of resilience and celebration.

11. La Romana (feat. El Alfa)

On X 100PRE, Bad Bunny linked with Dominican star El Alfa for “La Romana,” a two-part track that fused trap with dembow. Bunny kicked things off with swagger-filled rap verses before handing the mic to El Alfa, whose rapid-fire bars further ignited the production. A cross-Caribbean flex, indeed.

12. Safaera (feat. Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow)

Arguably the wildest cut on YHLQMDLG, “Safaera” teamed Bad Bunny with reggaetón veterans Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow for a chaotic, multi-beat ride. Bunny dropped gritty, fast-paced verses alongside Ñengo’s tough street bars and Randy’s raw hooks, creating a rap-heavy perreo anthem that flipped samples and kept the energy unrelenting.

13. BOOKER T

On EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO, Bad Bunny planted his flag as a rapper’s rapper with “BOOKER T.” Produced by MAG, the track was pure bars: Disses, flexes, and wrestling references delivered with machine-gun precision. Bunny’s flow made it one of the sharpest lyrical showcases in his catalog.