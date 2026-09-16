Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson at the 2026 ESPYS, athletes and celebrities honoring the greatest achievements in the world of sports. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson and his family launched Thirty Third Management Group, with Jalen as its first client.

Sandra Brunson is president, Erica Brunson directs client services and the women’s sports focus, and Connor Cashaw handles business development.

The New York-based firm will advise clients on branding, partnerships, business opportunities and philanthropy.

Jalen Brunson is keeping business close to home.

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the New York Knicks captain and his family launched Thirty Third Management Group, a New York-based brand advisory firm that will oversee his business away from basketball while working with athletes, NIL talent, executives, entrepreneurs and charitable foundations. The name nods to Jalen being selected No. 33 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The point guard will be the company’s first client, with his mother, Sandra Brunson, stepping in as president after managing his off-court business for eight years. His sister, Erica Brunson, will serve as director of client services, while close friend Connor Cashaw will handle business development.

“My family has been with me every step of the way, and everything we do is rooted in trust,” Jalen said in a press release. “Thirty Third gives us the chance to take ownership of my off-court business, to build something that reflects who we are, and to do it together.”

Family has long been woven into Jalen’s career. His father, Rick Brunson, played nine seasons in the NBA and is currently an assistant coach for the Knicks. He joined New York’s coaching staff in 2022, shortly before his son signed with the franchise.

Thirty Third Management Group makes women’s sports a priority

While the basketball star may be its starting point, Thirty Third has plans beyond the NBA. The company will help clients navigate branding, partnerships, business opportunities and philanthropy, with women’s professional sports becoming one of its major areas of focus.

Erica will spearhead that part of the business as the firm looks to serve a segment its leadership believes has historically lacked adequate support.

“This firm was born from a belief that the most powerful brands are built on trust, purpose, and genuine human connection. As a family, we've had the privilege of supporting Jalen's growth beyond basketball, and that experience inspired us to create an advisory platform that helps others do the same,” Erica added in the release. “We are committed to helping our clients maximize opportunities, whether in professional sports, business, or philanthropy, and want to be a strategic partner that champions both success and significance.”

Thirty Third is currently considering potential clients and brand partnerships.

Jalen Brunson’s 2026 résumé includes an NBA title, ESPYS, “SNL” and more

Adding founder to his résumé caps quite the summer for the New Jersey native. In June, he helped deliver the Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years and was crowned NBA Finals MVP after scoring 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5.

A month later, he took home three ESPYS — Best Athlete – Men’s Sports, Best Championship Performance and Best NBA Player — and landed on the inaugural TIME100 Sports list. His victory lap is not slowing down, either. Jalen will make history Sept. 26 as the first Knicks player to host “Saturday Night Live” when he kicks off Season 52 alongside musical guest KATSEYE.