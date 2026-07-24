Image Image Credit Luke Hales/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

LeBron James reportedly signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option.

He strongly considered retirement after the Lakers’ season but decided his competitive drive remains intact.

The 76ers become the fourth franchise of his career as he pursues a fifth NBA championship.

LeBron James is taking his talents to the East for what he described as the final chapter of his NBA career.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Friday (July 24) that the four-time MVP agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract that includes a player option. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed the agreement, ending over three weeks of uncertainty surrounding James’ future.

The move places James alongside a revamped Sixers core featuring Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid. Philadelphia acquired Brown earlier in the offseason through a blockbuster trade that sent Paul George and draft compensation to the Boston Celtics.

James addressed the decision in a lengthy post on X, revealing that he seriously considered retirement after spending last NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he wrote. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game.”

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer said the time away allowed him to decide if he still had the desire to endure another season. Ultimately, his competitive drive outweighed the appeal of walking away.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind,” James continued. “I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

LeBron James' final NBA championship swing in Philadelphia

James made clear that neither money nor family considerations drove his choice. Instead, the 41-year-old said he believes he can help transform Philadelphia into a championship team and wanted another opportunity to pursue his fifth NBA title.

“I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” he added.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds across 60 games during the 2025-26 season, per ESPN. He spent eight seasons with the Lakers and helped the franchise capture the 2020 NBA championship before informing the organization in June that he intended to play elsewhere.

Philadelphia will become the fourth franchise of James’ career following two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and runs with the Miami Heat and Lakers.

He closed his announcement by thanking each of his former NBA homes.

“Thank you LA,” James wrote. “Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always [be] home!”