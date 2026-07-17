Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Alex Slitz / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James attends the 2026 Time100 Sports Gala on July 16, 2026 in New York City and BA Commissioner Adam Silver looks on after the most valuable player trophy presentation before Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Adam Silver said LeBron James' next team will shape the NBA's 2026–27 schedule.

Opening week, Christmas Day and other marquee matchups depend on James' free agency choice.

James acknowledged he is in “the final stages” of his NBA journey and thanked the Los Angeles Lakers as he looks ahead.

Everyone is eager to see where LeBron James ends up after announcing his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers in June, though perhaps no one is watching more closely than Adam Silver. According to the NBA commissioner, where James plays next will influence how the NBA finalizes its 2026-27 schedule.

On Thursday (July 16), during the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit in New York, Silver explained, “Where LeBron plays will affect the schedule. So, I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule, because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule.”

Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media prior to a game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“It will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc.,” he went on to say. “So I need him to make a decision." So far, there’s been plenty of speculation about where James could end up, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors among the likeliest contenders.

LeBron James says fans and haters will follow wherever he goes after Los Angeles Lakers departure

Wherever the father of three decides to go, he knows his fans and inevitable critics will follow. During a live recording of the “Mind the Game” podcast at Fanatics Fest, James reflected on reaching “the final stages” of his journey as his NBA career winds down.

“I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most historical franchises in the world,” he said, per HOT 97. “I’m gonna miss them all, obviously. So that was an unbelievable ride, and I’m just looking forward to what [comes] next as I wind down the final stages of my journey.”

“If you’re a ride-or-die LeBron fan, if you’ve been down with me since day one, I hope you ride with me there,” the 41-year-old continued. “If you’re a ride-or-die LeBron hater, that’s what you do anyway, so I’m looking forward to seeing you as well. But it’s gon’ be pretty fun... Wherever I land, I’m gonna do what I do best.”

Hopefully, we'll find out sooner rather than later because the offseason has already been filled with one surprising trade after another. Ja Morant is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics gave up their MVP, Jaylen Brown, and the Lakers’ future is suddenly uncertain without James. Needless to say, the next NBA season won’t look much like the previous one.