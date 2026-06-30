Image Image Credit Luke Hales / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed LeBron James will leave the franchise after eight seasons, including a 2020 championship run.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have interest in a second reunion as he enters unrestricted free agency.

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are also mentioned as possible landing spots for the four-time NBA champion.

LeBron James is returning to the NBA next season, just not with the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday (June 30), the team confirmed that its star player and the league’s all-time scoring leader will be departing after eight incredible years.

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold," Jeanie Buss, governor and co-owner of the Lakers, said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

“No, THANK YOU! Truly [an] honor to wear the [purple and yellow] while trying to [continue] the greatness and legacies that came before me!” James quote-tweeted the post in response, adding, “Hope I made a few proud during my stint.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have interest in another LeBron James reunion

The four-time NBA champion is headed toward unrestricted free agency for the fourth time in his career. It’s his first time being on the market since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers in 2018. Interestingly enough, James could now end up back on the Cavs, whose roster currently includes players like James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Cavaliers “have interest in a second reunion” with James, citing “the appeal of the franchise’s greatest player finishing his career where it all started.” Cleveland notably selected the Ohio native as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. From there, he stayed with them until 2010, then joined the Miami Heat — another team that will inevitably try to win over the basketball star — where he played up until 2014.

As many basketball fans would argue, Cleveland-era James was an entirely different breed. His second stint with the team was also when many people began calling him the greatest NBA player of all time, or at least the greatest of his era. In 2016, he led the Cavs to the NBA Finals, helped them defeat the Golden State Warriors, and was unanimously voted Finals MVP.

So, yes, James possibly returning to the team where it all started would be an incredible full-circle moment for a staple player in NBA history

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors could also make a push for LeBron James

Realistically, James could probably go anywhere he wanted, but the Cavaliers, Heat, and Warriors are viewed as highly likely contenders. NBA correspondent Jake Fischer said Golden State is considered to be “at the front of the line” for the 22-time NBA All-Star.

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang reported that the relationship between the Heat and James is “strong,” with his agent Rich Paul having “spoken in glowing terms about the Heat.” Only time will tell!