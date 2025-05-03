Image Image Credit Gina Ferazzi/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At 40 years old, LeBron James continues to make history in ways that redefine what’s possible in professional basketball. On Tuesday (March 4), he shattered yet another barrier, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs. The milestone came in fitting fashion – a three-pointer in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I mean, that’s a lot of points,” he said to reporters postgame, almost in disbelief. “Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I’m from. Picking up the game when I was a little kid, and having a love for the sport, and hoping that someday I’d be able to play at the highest level. I’ve been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So, it’s definitely an honor. It’s pretty cool to see that.”

Longevity that has no equal

As confirmed via The Associated Press, the four-time champion is already the all-time leading scorer in both regular-season and playoff history. Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, once the unquestioned gold standard of longevity, now sits at a distant second with 44,149 combined points. Additionally, James tied Vince Carter for the most seasons played (22), and yet, he remains among the league’s elite – a claim no other player at this stage of their career can make.

It’s not just about outlasting his peers; it’s about outperforming them. In February, at an age when most players would have long since retired, Bron was named Western Conference Player of the Month after averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while leading the Lakers to a 9-2 record. That was the 41st time he won the award – another record – surpassing Karl Malone as the oldest player ever to receive the honor.

Luka Dončić, LeBron’s new Lakers teammate after last month’s blockbuster trade, couldn’t help but marvel at what he’s witnessing. “It’s amazing, watching him do this stuff at this age,” he said after the game. “It’s just unbelievable, that 50K points. I can’t even explain how insane that is. He might get to 70K. You never know.” Notably, the Lakers have gone 11-2 since recruiting Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks, leading many to speculate a potential title run for the rollercoaster franchise.

A record that’s more than just a number

Records in sports are often broken, but Bron is altering perceptions of what a great basketball career can look like. Consider this: He’s not just the all-time scoring leader – he’s fourth on the all-time assists list and remains the only player ever in the Top 10 for both points and assists (per ESPN). His 1,548 regular-season games place him within striking distance of Robert Parish’s record (1,611), and his 287 career playoff games are already the most in NBA history.

Consistency has been his superpower. He has scored at least 10 points in 1,278 consecutive games—a streak that began back in January 2007. Add to the fact that he currently shares the court with his son, Bronny James, who moves between the Lakers and the team's G-League counterpart in South Bay. It's another feat that seemed unimaginable until LeBron made it a realistic possibility.

So, where does it end? Does he chase 60,000 points? Another championship? A moment in history with Bronny? For now, LeBron James has already done what no player before him has ever done. But if his career has taught us anything, it’s that whatever record or milestone we celebrate today might just be a stepping stone to something even greater.