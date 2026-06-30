Image Image Credit Justin Ford / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum on December 30, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Morant has appeared in 79 games over the past three seasons due to suspensions and injuries.

Memphis drafted Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick in 2026, signaling a shift toward a younger roster core.

It’s an interesting time to be a Portland Trail Blazers fan. On Monday (June 29) evening, the team confirmed it picked up Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant took home Rookie of the Year with the Grizzlies in 2020, followed by him receiving Most Improved Player in 2022. For a while, he looked like one of Memphis’ most promising franchise pieces and definitely one of the most exciting names in the league.

However, over the past three seasons, Morant appeared in only 79 games for the Grizzlies, due in large part to off-court controversies — namely, him showing a gun on social media not once but twice — and injuries. That being said, heading to Portland could offer the point guard the much-needed reset he’s been looking for.

Learn more about the trade below, then continue scrolling to see how the internet reacted to the news.

The Portland Trail Blazers' deal with the Memphis Grizzlies for Ja Morant

All in all, the Blazers got a pretty good deal out of the Morant trade. They gave up Grant and Murray, who, while respectable players, weren’t major drivers of the team’s success. On the other hand, the two-time All-Star gives Portland a major upside swing for a relatively small risk, provided he avoids the same issues that riddled his career with the Grizzlies.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Blazers already have three point guards, including veterans Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. So, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if everyone gets enough time on the floor and whether Morant starts alongside Dame D.O.L.L.A. when the next season begins.

As for the Grizzlies, they aren’t getting much back here. Judging by their decision to pick up Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Memphis seems more focused on stepping into a new era anyway. The team did, however, give Morant a proper send-off via YouTube. Check it out below.

How the internet reacted to Ja Morant being traded

“Grizzlies really threw Ja Morant to the bushes for a Jerami Grant contract dump and Kris Murray,” someone wrote on X. ESPN’s Sam Block said, “Some random guy just got home from a really long vacation and is so damn confused” in reference to Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LaMelo Ball all being traded in the span of a few weeks.

A separate user joked, “Ja Morant about to be in the studio doing ad-libs for Damian Lillard.” See more reactions below.