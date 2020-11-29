Image Image Credit Timothy Nwachukwu//Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Allen Iverson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Philadelphia 76ers have been riding high vibes since Joel Embiid's recent return, and they added a nostalgic touch by honoring a legendary former player. In a special ceremony held earlier today (April 12) before a crucial game against the Orlando Magic, Allen Iverson was bestowed the honor of unveiling his own statue at the team's practice facility. The emotional moment saw Iverson expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to his career and successes, making it possible for him to receive such recognition.

“You know, when you think about the statue outside, that’s a representation [of] y’all people that helped me. Everyone that played a part in my development and my life,” the Hall of Famer stated in a speech to attendees while holding back tears. "When y'all see that statue, y'all can feel good about the part that y'all did in helping me in my life... I just want to say all the right things, and just want y'all to know how much I appreciate y'all.”

Announced on March 1, the ceremony marked Iverson's induction into the elite club of 76ers players immortalized with statues on the Legends Walk. Joining luminaries like Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, and Julius Erving, Iverson stands as the 10th player to receive this honor. His tenure with the 76ers solidified his legacy, where he etched his name in franchise history books by ranking second in career points and third in points per game.

Iverson's impact transcended statistics; his dynamic style and unwavering tenacity endeared him to fans worldwide. His crowning achievement came during the 2000-01 season when he clinched the NBA MVP award, leading the 76ers to their last appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Though they fell short in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Iverson's MVP campaign remains an iconic moment in time for the Philly organization.