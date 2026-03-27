Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Terius "Juvenile" Gray performs during 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Juvenile’s career has never been about chasing timing — it’s been about knowing when to move. From shaping Southern rap’s global sound with the Hot Boys to delivering records that still move crowds decades later, the New Orleans native has always trusted instinct over hype. That same mindset shows up in Boiling Point, which he says grew out of an unexpected moment — the connection he felt after his 2023 NPR “Tiny Desk” performance, reminding both fans and Juvie himself just how deep the catalog runs.

Away from the stage, he’s opened another lane with Mannie Fresh on their “Still 400” podcast, where the chemistry is real and unfiltered and, by his own admission, wasn’t always friendly early on in their relationship. In this exclusive conversation with REVOLT, Juvenile reflects on legacy, family and why he’s focused on what matters most.

When people talk about your music, they often mention the energy, storytelling, and culture of New Orleans. What responsibility do you feel when representing where you come from?

It gotta be just that, the culture. I try my best to represent, you know, what I grew up knowing all my life, right? And the culture in New Orleans is really the people, the food, the way we celebrate. Our culture is like none other, the hospitality, the way we treat people that are total strangers. We treat them like somebody we've known our whole life, and I think it's infectious. If you come down here and you are around us more than a week, you’ll find yourself doing some of the same things we do.

New Orleans culture definitely has its own rhythm, humor, and language. What’s something from home that always keeps you grounded no matter where life takes you?

The crazy part is… Popeyes. So, part of my ride on every show that I have, just so I could stay grounded, is I make sure they got me some Popeyes chicken in the background, some red beans (laughs). That kind of, like, takes me home no matter where I'm at. And the fact that I'm always traveling with my family keeps me grounded. My wife keeps me real grounded.

You helped shape the sound of Southern rap and brought New Orleans bounce to the mainstream. When you look back at that era, what did it take mentally and creatively to build something that would last beyond the moment?

I guess just don't think about it, right? Just do good music. I never really thought about bringing something back or us falling off or looking at it from that standpoint. I just try to make good music and please my fans, the ones who've been supporting me from day one, you know? I think that's all I can do, right? And try to have my hands really wrapped around the things that I can control. But, everything outside of that is just lagniappe. That’s how we say it down here (laughs).

What does lagniappe mean?

That means extra.

You learn something new everyday... Hot Boys defined a moment in Hip Hop that people still talk about today. When you reflect on that time, what stands out the most about what you all built together?

I would say the dress code, the way that everybody kind of followed our dress code with the white t-shirts and the jeans. I think we kind of changed the whole dress code and created a following like none other, right? Because those people will be considered the millennials right now. And they pretty much come out no matter where I'm at, and they show up and show out. So, I think we created something that's going to last a lifetime.

The Hot Boys — you, Lil Wayne, Turk and B.G. — were the center of a powerful era in Hip Hop, and seeing you all perform on stage after 15 years at Lil WeezyAna Fest in 2024 meant a lot to fans. What does that brotherhood mean to you today, and what goes through your mind when you’re standing alongside those guys again?

For us, it was a lot of growing together, being on the road together, doing things together. So, it was definitely a brotherhood. And then seeing us on stage together? Who doesn't want to see that? Not just the fans, me too. Who wouldn't want to see that? It's a feeling that you can't explain.

Do you all still have a close relationship with each other?

I wouldn't say so. Some of us do, but not really. I'm a family man, so my relationship is much tighter with my wife and my kids. Everything outside of that is lagniappe. But yeah, my focus really ain't on that no more. I'm more focused on being the best father I can be.

You’ve made some of the most recognizable party records in Hip Hop, from “Back That Azz Up” to “Slow Motion.” When you hear those songs come on in a club or at a wedding, do you still feel that same excitement?

It's a little different now because I've heard it over 1,000 times. But the looks and the reactions from the people, that's the part that never changed. They still have the same reaction and the same look and same response. That's the most shocking part to see it happen 25 to 30 years later. That's just unreal.

You previously said you weren’t too sure “Back That Azz Up” was gonna blow up the way it did — why did you feel that way?

That was the beginning. I didn't know what the fans wanted from me then, not on a national scale. But definitely on a local scale, I knew what they wanted from me. But that's why that was a big “if.” It was my first major record on my own national album. I didn't know how people would respond to it. Mannie Fresh, on the other hand, was thinking totally different.

What about “Slow Motion”?

Well, “Slow Motion” was kind of like a song that was made by my dog, may he rest in peace, [Soulja Slim]. That was his creation. It was a deal where we both did songs on swap-outs for each other. He came back and said, “Look, bro, I think it'd be better if I put my song on your album instead of, you know, letting the company I'm with put it out. It'd be a better look for Universal.” So, it was all Slim's idea. So that's why when I get asked questions about it, I always refer to him.

A lot of people grew up on your music and still connect with it at every stage of life. What’s the key to staying true to yourself while still growing with the culture?

You don't have to lie to people. You don't have to live by a standard that they want you to. You have to just live your life. I live a Godly life. I live a life where I enjoy what I do every day. I still get booked on a lot of shows. I'm doing my podcast now. Outside of that, it's just so many other ways and avenues and so many business ventures and things that I'm into that other people can be into, too. That keeps me grounded, and I just don't think about it. I really don't. I never think about it.

You’ve influenced so many artists who came after you. When you hear newer voices in Hip Hop today, what lets you know the legacy of Southern rap is still alive?

Oh, when they remix my music. I encourage them to remix my music, especially the stars that have those huge fan bases. I would love for them to remix my songs. I always tell them, man, we can't make no money from it just sitting there. You just listening to it. When they pay homage to me and the guys from my era, it's a special thing for me because it makes you feel like you did something. I played my part, you know what I'm saying? I'm always reaching out to the new cats saying, “Look, little brother, I'm not gonna be one of the guys or one of the older cats that have anything negative to say towards you or try to be damaging towards your career. I applaud you so go out there and get your money in and create opportunities for the people around you.”

The remix of “B.B.B.” with Megan Thee Stallion brought together two different generations of artists. What do collaborations like that mean to you when it comes to bridging eras in Hip Hop?

Well, she brought two eras together. Her people reached out to me to be on the song. And my fans… Let me give them some credit, too. My fans kind of harassed both of us. From day one, they thought it was a great idea. I just got to give my fans all the props because they created the “Tiny Desk” performance. They created all of this. So, shout out to them. But, yeah, man, I show love to the young cats. I mean, [YoungBoy Never Broke Again] is on my album, Rob49 is on my album also. I show love to the ones that show love to me. And I show extra love to the new cats anyway because I want them to know that they got cats out there like me that's not going to step on your toes and say nothing negative on no platform about you.

It’s been about a decade between your full solo projects. What inspired you to return with a new body of work like ‘Boiling Point,’ and what did you want listeners to take away from that chapter creatively?

It all started from the “Tiny Desk” thing. Shout out to NPR for letting me do my thing on that platform. I realized what my fans wanted, right? It got me closer to my fans, and we developed this relationship to where I feel like I owe them my album. Truthfully, I feel like I owe it to them. And I owe it not only to them, I owe it to myself and my family. You know, my kids done grew up, so they didn't have an opportunity to see me and know what it's like. So, I think it's great for me and my kids too.

So, you’re saying that your “Tiny Desk” performance is what influenced you to create ‘Boiling Point’?

Definitely, definitely, definitely.

What do you think about the role of social media and platforms like TikTok in today’s music landscape compared to when you first started?

Hey man, if you can't beat them, join them. Like who are you without any social media or TikTok or nothing that hits these platforms? I always hear these cats say negative things about the platforms, but I'm trying to tell them, like, where would we be without them, right? Pretty much the world right now survives off these platforms, so with me, I say, you can't beat them, join them. I remember when we had no social media. If the fans didn't see you on a video or saw a picture of you, they really didn't know how you look. Now you go out, everybody knows who you are. So shout out to social media for making us larger than life, because I don't think I would be able to do the things now if it wasn't for social media.

You and Mannie Fresh have always had a natural chemistry, whether it’s in music or conversation. Through the “Still 400” podcast, people get to hear that dynamic in a different setting. What has it been like sharing those conversations and letting listeners see another side of your relationship?

Oh, it's just that. It’s just opening up, letting them know, like, we weren't best friends in the studio. We pretty much didn't get along, but at the end of the day, we always had our mindset on the same thing, making hit records. And you know, you're not going to make friends with people when you're trying to be real opinionated, right? But in the end, I think those things drove us to be much closer in the latter parts of our life. It's cool, man. It's one of the coolest things in the world. It's kind of like DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince. He's the producer, and I'm the rapper. Now we just get to experience these platforms together. And “Still 400” is doing such great things for us, man, because people get to see this likeness of us and find out that we couple of a**holes. We just trying to have fun. That's it. We enjoy life. That's it.

One guest you’d love to have on the show?

Right now, my No. 1 guest would be Megan. It definitely would be Megan. And everything falls under that — Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Rihanna. I got the same dreams as everybody else. Kendrick Lamar, Drake. I don't want to say them in the same sentence, but, Lil Wayne, of course. Nicki [Minaj], you know? The list is long.

If a young artist from a place like New Orleans is studying your journey and trying to build something lasting, what lessons from your path would you want them to carry forward?

Oh man, it ain't so hard. Don't make it so hard on yourself. Have fun while you're doing it. You don't have to bring 1,000 people with you, but please have somebody around you that knew you before this, that really understands the things you done been through in life. So, when you need a shoulder to lean on, they are there for you. And have faith, man. Have faith in God, and everything's gonna fall in place. Trust me.

What parts of your story do you think people still don’t fully understand when they talk about your legacy?

I would say that I've been involved in more things than you know. I've been involved with more artists and more stars and creating these stars than the fans know. And I don't want to put the people out there, but I've been involved with a few things.