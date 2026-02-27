Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images and Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Terius "Juvenile" Gray performs during 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image contains partial nudity.) Megan Thee Stallion attends the Roberto Cavalli show during Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on February 26, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion contributes a new verse to Juvenile’s viral track “B.B.B.” as the remix arrives on Feb. 27.

The release comes ahead of Juvenile’s upcoming album The Boiling Point and a 60-plus-date North American tour.

Beyond music, Megan is set to appear in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and has taken on additional acting roles.

There’s something poetic about a Hot Boy linking up with Thee Hot Girl. Juvenile has officially tapped Megan Thee Stallion for the remix of his viral record “B.B.B.,” which dropped on Friday (Feb. 27).

When the New Orleans legend first released “B.B.B.” featuring Genesisthegawd in January, it moved quickly across social media timelines. Millennials latched onto it almost immediately. The bounce felt familiar, the energy felt intentional, and the tone carried that seasoned confidence that defined his early run.

In a recent radio interview, host Babs told Juvenile, “You know, I’m a millennial, so thank you for giving us millennial girlies a new anthem,” adding that “‘B.B.B.’ [is] going viral on TikTok.” Juvenile admitted he knew what he was doing when he picked the beat. “I listened to [the beat], and I just thought about it, and I said, ‘Hmm, let me do a song that relates [to] millennials, me, people like me.’” He said he realized it connected after seeing a TikTok of a woman joking that he and T.I. needed to slow down because she might hurt herself trying to dance like it was the old days. “That got me right there,” he added. “It’s been all women, all millennials.” Listen to the track below:

For longtime Hip Hop fans, Juvenile needs little introduction. As a founding member of the Hot Boys under Cash Money Records, he helped define the sound of Southern rap in the late 1990s. His breakout album, 400 Degreez, delivered staples like “Ha” and “Back That Azz Up,” records that still move crowds decades later. Now, he’s entering a new chapter.

Juvenile’s ‘Boiling Point’ album and tour mark a new era

The “B.B.B.” remix arrives just ahead of Juvenile’s first solo album in over 10 years, The Boiling Point, set for release on Mar. 26 — his birthday. The project signals a return to center stage after he spent much of 2025 on the road for the “Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour” alongside Birdman, B.G., and Mannie Fresh.

This spring, he’ll launch the “Boiling Point Tour,” kicking off April 2, in Birmingham, Alabama. The run includes more than 60 dates across the United States and Canada, with stops in major cities like Atlanta, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Megan Thee Stallion expands her acting résumé and Broadway run

As for Megan, she continues to prove her versatility. As REVOLT previously reported, she’s set to make her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, stepping into the role of Zidler for an eight-week run. She’s also expanding her acting résumé with appearances in “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “P-Valley,” and more.

From Broadway stages to Southern rap anthems, the Texas rapper stays booked. And with “B.B.B.” now out, she and Juvenile just gave Hip Hop another cross-generational moment to talk about.