Key Takeaways

The HBCU Week 2025 concert in Wilmington, Delaware will feature headliners Juvenile and K. Michelle on Sept. 24.

The weeklong event promotes college admissions and scholarships through immersive cultural programming.

K. Michelle’s set will showcase her transition into country music, highlighting her artistic evolution.

HBCU pride is taking center stage this fall as Juvenile and K. Michelle headline the HBCU Concert Series during the ninth annual HBCU Week in Wilmington, Delaware, merging Hip Hop, R&B, and country influences into one unforgettable night. The concert is set for Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at The Queen Wilmington, one of the marquee events of the weeklong celebration that runs Sept. 21–27.

Since its launch in 2017, HBCU Week has helped boost college admissions and awarded millions in scholarships to students nationwide. “This experience is all about laying the foundation early for current and future students. It’s about showing students what HBCU culture is all about,” HBCU Week Foundation CEO and Founder Ashley Christopher said in a press release. “By immersing them in that experience, we help students envision their future in an HBCU long before the college fair or the scholarships come into play.”

Juvenile, fresh off celebrating the deluxe reissue of his classic 400 Degreez, remains one of rap’s most influential voices. His catalog and live shows continue to define Southern Hip Hop, making him a perfect fit for HBCU Week’s concert stage.

K. Michelle’s pivot to country music

Meanwhile, K. Michelle, who is a proud Florida A&M University graduate, has been redefining her sound. After years of making her mark in R&B, she recently signed with BMG Nashville and released her debut country single, “Jack Daniel’s.” Her first country album is on the way, marking a bold new chapter in her career.

As previously reported by REVOLT, during CMA Fest this June, K. Michelle had to remind an interviewer that her country music roots run deep. “I did grow up in country music,” she said. “I’m from Memphis, Tennessee. I got a scholarship for yodeling — that’s how I paid for college... I didn’t fly here — I grew here.” With that clapback, she made it clear that her journey into country is less a leap and more a return to where it all began.