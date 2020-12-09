Image Image Credit Terry Wyatt/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt K. Michelle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

While at CMA Fest 2025, K. Michelle checked an interviewer following an inaccurate comment about her being a newcomer to country music.

She previewed a traditional country album rooted in bluegrass and Southern influences.

Her appearance adds fuel to conversations about representation and gatekeeping in the genre.

K. Michelle didn’t hold back when asked to “introduce” herself to country fans during an interview at CMA Fest 2025. The genre-blending artist, known for her successful R&B career and breakout reality TV fame, was featured in American Songwriter’s Day 2 recap video. While the segment focused on artists’ festival memories and upcoming music, it was Michelle’s subtle but powerful correction that will certainly catch the attention of anyone who presses play.

When the interviewer effectively labeled her a newcomer to country music (“I feel like we just kind of got you... You didn’t grow up here”), Michelle interrupted with grace and authority.

“I did grow up in country music,” she said during the exchange. “I’m from Memphis, Tennessee. I got a scholarship for yodeling — that’s how I paid for college... I didn’t fly here — I grew here.” You can watch the actual exchange here, as it no longer appears to be in the full episode.

She went on to explain that her first recorded tape was a rendition of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which she performed after being invited by the Judd family to honor the late Naomi Judd. Despite that history, she recalled being told early in her career that she couldn’t sing country music because she was Black.

K. Michelle’s debut country LP will be rooted in tradition

Michelle used the same interview to preview her upcoming country album, which she said leans heavily into the genre’s foundational sounds. “There’s a lot of, with everyone, pop-country going around,” she noted, “but my version is the version I grew up on.” She cited legends like Toby Keith, Alison Krauss and The Judds as core influences and described the project as “more leaning towards bluegrass.”

The album, currently in the mixing phase, is being finalized with help from Sugarland’s Christian Bush. Michelle also revealed that her A&R team will begin selecting singles next week. According to her label head, she may already be holding “the most country album in Nashville right now.”

As the songstress made clear in the past, this isn’t just a one-off genre pivot. It’s the culmination of years spent pushing against expectations. After releasing what was reported as her final R&B album (I’m the Problem), Michelle signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville to fully embrace the genre she says she always belonged to.

K. Michelle on breaking barriers for Black women in country music

As the conversation shifted to industry gatekeeping, Michelle didn’t mince words. “You don’t hear a lot of women on contemporary [country] radio. And you really don’t hear a Black one,” she pointed out. “But you’re about to.”

Her goal, she said, isn’t just personal — it’s cultural. She hopes her success will make space for more diverse voices in country music, while staying true to the genre’s roots. “When naysayers and, you know, negativity comes my way... It doesn’t phase me,” she said. “If you see me fighting a bear, you better get the bear.”