Key Takeaways

Olandria Carthen says her time at Tuskegee University gave her a deep sense of cultural identity and belonging.

She’s using her post–“Love Island USA” platform to advocate for HBCUs and challenge public perceptions.

Her current focus on softness and vulnerability reflects a shift in how she defines strength and self-love.

“Love Island USA” star Olandria Carthen has been turning heads since leaving the villa — and she’s using her spotlight to proudly rep her HBCU roots.

In a TikTok Live on Aug. 20, the Alabama native and Tuskegee University alum known as “Bama Barbie” highlighted a message familiar to many HBCU graduates — that college is about more than academics; it’s about finding a sense of belonging.

During the conversation, per HBCU Buzz, Carthen noted that she chose Tuskegee because she wanted to spend her college years in a space where culture, community, and confidence serve as the foundation for success.

“Literally the best five years of my life, literally,” Carthen said. “And a lot of people will ask, like, ‘Well, why would you choose to go to an HBCU?’ I’m like, ‘I have the rest of my life to be a minority.’”

“I wanted to see how it felt to be the majority when I walk around and wake up and everybody looks like me,” she added. “You know, the rest of my life, I have to be a minority. But it truly felt good to be a part of the majority.”

On Tuesday (Aug. 26), Carthen returned to Tuskegee as a special guest for a back-to-school event, continuing her mission to uplift HBCUs both on and off screen.

From Tuskegee to TV: Olandria Carthen’s soft life is rooted in strength and self-love

On “Love Island,” Carthen was mindful of how Black women are often boxed into stereotypes — from being labeled “angry” to being expected to always stay strong, REVOLT previously reported. Alongside partner Nic Vansteenberghe, she’s embracing vulnerability and stepping fully into her soft girl era — and fans are loving every minute of it.

The couple recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where Carthen reflected on embracing a softer life post-villa, crediting her relationship for the shift.

“I’m so happy that I was blessed with this guy who allows me to bask in my femininity, you know what I mean, allows me to be soft,” Carthen said. “You know what, he takes the wheel. Usually, I’m a control freak, [but] I let him do everything.”

She added, “The support that I have from this guy is unreal. It allows me to be the soft woman I’ve always wanted to be, so I’m so grateful.”

Carthen’s journey from Tuskegee to television is more than a glow-up. By embracing her roots and her softness, she’s showing a new generation that success can look like culture, confidence, and care.