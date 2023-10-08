Image Image Credit Jeff Greenberg/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tuskegee University Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Following a tragic shooting on campus that left one person dead and 16 injured, Tuskegee University announced significant security changes for the institution. In a press conference on Monday (Nov. 11), President and CEO Dr. Mark Brown emphasized that these actions aim to enhance student safety.

“Tuskegee University is no longer an open campus,” he stated. “Effective immediately, we require IDs for everyone to be displayed to enter campus and worn at all times while on campus, like the one that you see me wearing today.”

Dr. Brown further explained that a new security chief was appointed, and the previous leader was relieved of duty. The incoming chief and team were tasked with conducting a full review and updating campus protocols. Brown did not provide the name or personal details of the individual taking on the position.

Despite the overhaul, Brown noted that traditional events like homecoming will continue. He highlighted that this year’s centennial celebration was carefully planned to accommodate thousands of visitors with enhanced security measures, including over 70 additional law enforcement officers and advance ticket sales to minimize queues. “We told visitors to expect some inconvenience,” Brown explained, referencing the university’s clear-bag policy, drug and weapon prohibitions, and rigorous entry checks.

He also clarified that the incident occurred at an unapproved gathering on campus. “The event in which the shooting took place was not approved in advance, and in no way was it sanctioned by the university,” he expressed before adding, “Nonetheless, it happened on our campus, and we take full responsibility for allowing a thorough investigation and implementing corrective actions... Students are our greatest asset, and we will do everything possible to protect them.” He acknowledged the mental toll on students and confirmed the campus’ temporary closing to give them time to heal, with counseling available “for as long as they may need it.”