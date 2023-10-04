Image Image Credit Buyenlarge / Contributor via Getty Imagers Image Alt Tuskegee University Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tuskegee University’s 100th homecoming festivities were disrupted by gunfire that left people on-campus scrambling for safety during the overnight hours on Sunday (Nov. 10). Authorities say one person was fatally shot while multiple others were injured at the historically Black university in Alabama.

It was confirmed that the individual killed was not a student. “The parents of this individual have been notified. Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” the university said in a statement shared on its website.

It continued, “Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation. The university is in the process of completing student accountability and notifying parents.”

At least one female student suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a male student was shot in the arm. In a video of the incident circulating online, the rapid succession of gunshots being fired is heard. Tuskegee Director of Public Safety Patrick Mardis recounted that “some idiots started shooting” when he spoke with AL.com.

“You couldn’t get the emergency vehicles in there. There were so many people there,” he said of the West Commons area, where many of the homecoming attendees were gathered. At this time, updates on whether a gunman or suspects have been arrested are unknown. The Atlanta Bureau of Investigaton is looking into the matter.

On Saturday (Nov. 9), the university’s Golden Tigers football team played Miles College for its centennial game. The home team lost 37-7. However, as news of the shooting circulated, Miles issued the following statement that said, “Today, our hearts are with the Tuskegee family as they face the tragic aftermath of the recent shooting on campus. We extend our deepest condolences to those impacted and pray for healing and justice. Miles College stands with you in this difficult time.”

Tuskegee was founded in 1881 and boasts Booker T. Washington as one of its premier professors and founding principal. Some of its notable alumni include singer Lionel Richie, Keenen Ivory Wayans and Malcolm X’s wife Betty Shabazz, to name a few.