Key Takeaways

“Love Island USA” stars Olandria Carthen and Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe are setting the record straight about the “mean girl” label that’s followed them since leaving the villa.

In a new Teen Vogue interview, the Season 7 besties reflected on the criticism and how it clashed with their actual experience in Fiji. “It was confusing and so weird because we knew who we were in that villa,” Chelley said. “We know how much we showed up for every single person on that island [and] how well everyone spoke of us. So, for us to come out of the villa and see that we’re mean girls, we’re like, ‘Mean girls where?’”

Olandria agreed. “To see our fellow islanders playing into that narrative was hard,” she added. “It’s like, you knew us, why would you get out and let America, let social media get to your head? A lot of them played into that mean girl, bully narrative. I'm like, ‘Okay, this is not fair.’”

Soul sisters first

If there’s one thing the two women want fans to understand, it’s the bond that kept them grounded. “We’re soul sisters for a reason,” Olandria said. “We’ll always say to one another, ‘God knew we needed each other.’” Chelley then echoed the sentiment, “We were supposed to be here together.”

Both women pointed out that being outspoken came with different consequences for them as Black women. “It goes back to the whole, you have to act a certain type of way [as a Black woman] because the moment you act ‘out of character’ you’re done,” Chelley said. “We didn't call anyone names, we didn't sit here and run up and down the villa yelling, screaming. We just spoke our truth and held people accountable for their actions.”

From comments about their hair to accusations of bullying, the two said the negativity was tough to digest. “I truly feel like, as a little girl, I always struggled with my skin complexion and my hair type,” Olandria reflected. “If only I could go back and hug little Olandria and say, ‘Baby, we’re going to be all right. You’re beautiful.’”

Though they didn’t take home the Season 7 crown, both women left the show with strong connections — Chelley with Ace and Olandria with Nic — and new opportunities. They’ve been stacking management deals, brand partnerships and collaborations since leaving Fiji, proving that their story is just beginning. “I think my biggest goal right now is longevity,” Chelley said. “It's not just one thing that I want to do. From modeling, working with brands or hosting, there are so many different things.”

Olandria is also keeping her options wide open. “I don't want to just put myself in a box when it comes to certain things, like yes, I want to model. I want to go into beauty, podcasting... I want to do everything to see what sticks.”