Key Takeaways

Chelley and Olandria will appear on Keke Palmer’s podcast episode airing July 22.

The guest reveal follows days of speculation after Keke teased a mystery islander interview.

Keke’s social media post featuring all three in the studio sparked major fan buzz online.

Keke Palmer knows what the people want, and she’s delivering just that.

The multihyphenate host is set to pull “Love Island USA” Season 7 fan-favorites Chelley and Olandria for a chat on her podcast, “Baby, This is Keke Palmer.” It will air on Tuesday (July 22). Fans speculated for days after Keke teased an upcoming sit-down with one of the islanders.

“Get ready for THE chat to end all chats — no filter, no slow burns, just straight-up piping hot tea. The villa might be closed, but the mics are very much on. Tune in to #BabyThisisKekePalmer July 22,” Palmer wrote on July 17, alongside a video of her studio paired with the iconic “Love Island” theme sound.

Palmer made it official today (July 21), dropping a promo clip featuring her, Chelley, and Olandria strutting into the studio. “I pulled my girls Chelley and Olandria for a chat... And they did NOT hold back. Let’s just say we had TIME to address a few things. Watch tomorrow on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts,” Palmer’s clip captioned.

Fans on social media lit up immediately. “Keke Palmer finna have Chelley and Olandria on her podcast tomorrow??? THANK YOU KEKE,” one X user wrote. Another user added, “I just knew Keke Palmer was going to interview Chelley [and] Olandria, it was only right and about time!” See more reactions below:

From villa vibes to real-world wins

Chelley and her partner Ace formed a complicated bond during their time on “Love Island USA,” eventually locking in after Casa Amor but falling just short of the finale. Olandria and fellow islander Nic, however, quickly became a fan-favorite couple, securing a top four spot with their consistency and chemistry. Since the show ended, both pairs have continued growing their relationships outside the villa and fans are ready to hear all about it, Keke-style.