Keke Palmer is taking a page out of Usher’s playbook to tell her side of the story regarding her breakup with Darius Jackson and that viral Las Vegas scandal. On Friday (May 9), she dropped a “Law & Order”-themed lyric video for “MY CONFESSION.” Opening credits tease, “This is based on a true story.”

The visual showed her seated in a courtroom before a judge and a gallery that appeared to be filled with male spectators. The song’s lyrics recall the romantic turmoil that unfolded before the flirty dance she shared with the R&B crooner at one of his June 2023 residency shows at Park MGM. The actress, like several other female celebrities who attended the performance before and after her, was his “Superstar” who made their seconds-long encounter feel like a real romantic fling.

The internet loved every bit of the interaction, but her then-boyfriend, Jackson, and father of her son, Leo, did not. He unleashed his frustrations in since-deleted tweets. One of which was critical of the sexy, sheer, black dress she wore that night. On the new single, Palmer revealed their troubles began before her love life became social media fodder. She sings, “Summer ’23 we was in Vegas, right/ Broke up with me, and you hopped up on a flight/ Was tryna find my way back to alright/ So, I figured that I’d have myself a girls’ night/ 48 hours later online, made a villain for sympathy, but you lied/ But the truth is in Vegas we was already over, boo, because of you/ F**k your projections, these are my confessions.”

Fans are loving this vulnerable side of Keke

In an Instagram post promoting her truths, the One of Them Days star wrote, “This one is personal. ‘My Confession’ is exactly what it sounds like — me giving voice to the feelings I buried. Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation — it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go.” She leaned on longtime friend and confidant Tayla Parx to help her unleash the raw emotions. “I’m not here to play perfect. I’m here to be honest. I’m just here to be Keke,” Palmer added.

Her followers applauded her efforts, too. One person commented, “Now, let’s see what all those men who were doing think pieces online about this have to say now.” A second fan said, “Yooooo. This is how you reclaim your peace and release.” A third reaction read, “No holding back with this one!”

“My Confession” marks the second time Keke has channeled Usher since the Las Vegas controversy

Amidst the media frenzy, Usher handpicked the songstress to star in the music video for his 2023 single “Boyfriend.” The Atlanta legend tauntingly sang, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/ Oh, that’s cool, that’s cool/ Well, he should know I’m pretty easy to find/ Just look for me wherever he sees you.” Palmer served “U Don’t Have to Call” nostalgia in her scenes that mirrored segments from the 2001 hit visual.

She put her acting, singing, and dancing chops to the test as she showcased her best impersonation of the hitmaker during his tribute at the 2024 BET Awards. Palmer performed “You Make Me Wanna…” with the original choreography and a fitted “A” hat.