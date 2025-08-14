Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen, Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe during Episode 733 of “Love Island USA.” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Love Island USA” fans rooted for Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe to notice their undeniable chemistry all season long. Now, Nicolandria stans are getting all the juicy and heartfelt insight on what finding love in front of millions of viewers is really like. Spoiler alert, it’s even cuter and blush-worthy than what aired on the show.

The couple, along with islanders like Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, have been making their rounds on various shows since the series finale in mid-July. Their latest was an appearance yesterday (Aug. 13) on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” During a Q&A with viewers, Olandria was asked about changes she has made to encourage a soft life since leaving the villa. Her answer had everything to do with the positive impact of her new relationship.

“I’m so happy that I was blessed with this guy who allows me to bask in my femininity, you know what I mean, allows me to be soft,” she remarked. “You know what, he takes the wheel. Usually I’m a control freak, I let him do everything,” the bombshell added. But that’s not all — he’s helping to make her dreams come true, too. “The support that I have from this guy is unreal. It allows me to be the soft woman I’ve always wanted to be, so I’m so grateful,” she gushed.

While on the show, Olandria was acutely cognizant of how she would be pinned as a representation of Black women. Consequently, that meant that her actions could also validate stereotypical tropes, especially that of the angry Black woman or the version burdened with always being strong and lacking vulnerability. With Nic, though, the Tuskegee University alum has found that she can relax into her soft girl era, and fans are eating up every lovey-dovey moment between the two.

Nic and Olandria’s post-villa glow-up: brand deals, travel, and more

Olandria is already making moves outside the villa. The Alabama native recently starred in a steamy Kulani Kinis campaign with Nic and signed with Digital Brand Architects to grow her presence in lifestyle and entertainment. Her modeling dreams are officially in motion.

“I always said I want to go to Disneyland and all these things. [He] made that happen immediately. [I’ve] never been to Europe — he made sure I was a part of his campaign trip where it’s paid for — I was able to go to Europe for the first time. We went to Greece. He’s so intentional it is insane. He listens and he acts immediately,” Olandria explained in an episode of the “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast. She also praised how Nic has “marked off so many things on my list… No man has ever in my 27 years shown me this much consistency… I just feel so seen with him.”

One thing is for certain: Nicolandria found love in a sometimes hopeless place, and it’s making for one of the most viral and fan-supported relationships in “Love Island” history. The reunion episode was filmed on Aug. 12 and will air on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.