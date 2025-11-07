Image Image Credit Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam’ron speaks onstage during "It Is What It Is Podcast. Special guest: Sexyy Red" at attends ComplexCon 2025 and J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cam’ron briefly addressed his lawsuit against J. Cole over their “Ready ‘24” collaboration but kept details minimal.

He discussed launching his Red Horse Power intimacy gummies with Sexyy Red.

The Harlem rapper revisited the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz and why it should have gone down in Texas.

Cam’ron usually has plenty to say on “Talk With Flee,” but on the “Killa, you suing J. Cole” episode, some matters were better left for the lawyers.

Airing on Nov. 5, 2025, the episode saw the rapper-slash-host briefly touch on — if you can even call it that — his lawsuit against J. Cole over “Ready ‘24” before segueing into his time at ComplexCon. Cam'ron was particularly excited to discuss two things from the event: launching his Red Horse Power gummies with Sexyy Red, and, of course, the Verzuz battle between Cash Money and No Limit.

Other topics included FERG dropping the A$AP from his name and Cam reflecting on fellow Diplomats member Freekey Zekey’s past shooting, all of which REVOLT rounded up right here. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

1. On Cam’ron suing J. Cole over “Ready ‘24”

Starting with the elephant in the room, Cam’ron and Sen City addressed the headlines about the “Hey Ma” rapper suing J. Cole over their 2024 collaboration, “Ready ‘24.” Sen City mentioned that TMZ had been “out all day” before asking Cam why he was suing “the prodigal son from North Carolina.”

Cam’ron didn’t comment on the lawsuit itself, but he did offer one thought: “I think J. Cole is definitely going to be a rap legend.”

2. On collaborating with Sexyy Red on their intimacy gummies

Moments later, Cam’ron gave a special shoutout to Sexyy Red, his collaborator on Red Horse Power, their intimacy gummies designed specifically for women. “Now you don’t just have something for the fellas, now you’ve got something for the ladies,” he said. According to the Harlem rapper, it’s made to “help you be the best you can be” — in the bedroom, of course.

3. On the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz

Ahead of the episode, Verzuz made its big return at 2025’s ComplexCon with Cash Money and No Limit going head-to-head. Cam’ron said he thought it was “real good,” but admitted he had a few gripes, starting with the location. “Even though it was ComplexCon, it was a great weekend, and it was a lot of people there, it was a lot of people there that didn’t actually realize what was actually happening,” he said.

In Cam’s opinion, people didn’t “really know the magnitude” of how major it was for Cash Money and No Limit to share the stage. As for what could’ve made it better, he suggested it should’ve been held in Texas, with Lil Wayne in attendance, and, ideally, Mystikal and C-Murder not behind bars to support No Limit.

4. On whether Cam’ron wants his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Plenty of rappers have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but Cam’ron isn’t looking to join them. “It was a time [when] I did,” he admitted. “In my opinion, them joints [are] like when you go to the food court, and they’re giving out the sample food on the toothpick. That’s how I feel about a Hollywood star right now. Too many people [are] just randomly getting them.”

Cam went on to say he’s tired of seeing celebrities and entertainers who have “never been in a movie or nothing” being recognized with one. Sen City later pointed out that legends like Michael Jackson have their own stars, which led the “Oh Boy” rapper to joke about how hard it would be to find now, especially “with all these f**king stars on the ground.”

5. On FERG dropping the A$AP in his moniker

FERG performed at Cam’ron’s “The Killa Comedy Show” in October 2025, which featured a star-studded lineup of comedians including Deray Davis, Corey Holcomb, and Jay Pharoah. Sen City was especially curious about why the “Plain Jane” rapper dropped “A$AP” from his name.

“That’s a great question,” Cam’ron replied. “I know when we was making the digital flyers for the comedy show, he wouldn’t post the one that said ‘A$AP Ferg.’” He went on, “I just followed the man’s wishes — and thank you, FERG, for coming to perform. I really appreciate it.” Cam added that he might have FERG on the show in the future to explain the name change himself.

6. On Freekey Zekey getting shot in an attempted robbery

About halfway through the episode, Cam’ron recalled the 2003 shooting involving the Diplomats’ Freekey Zekey. As the story goes, the assailants tried to take his chains — one of which belonged to Cam — and the incident tragically ended with the death of Zekey’s friend, Eric Mangrum.

“So, E. is dead, and they took the chain?” Cam asked him around that time. Zekey replied, “Took the chain? Nah, I just said E. dead. God bless, but take the chain? The chain [is] right here. You gotta know better than that, Killa.”

Cam’ron then joked about how Zekey had been on the run at the time and used an alias at the hospital. That plan, however, fell apart when his mother showed up and began calling out his real name. “He’s like, ‘You got me mistaken, lady,’” he recounted.

7. On Nas and JAY-Z accusing him of “straight snitching” on “You Gotta Love It”

Toward the end of the show, Sen City brought up an old interview where Nas and JAY-Z accused Cam’ron of “straight snitching” after the release of “You Gotta Love It,” on which he implied that someone from Roc-A-Fella was behind his shooting. “I seen the n**ga throw that diamond up before them shots was fired,” Cam rapped on the track.

Reflecting on it, Cam said he “didn’t really care” at the time. He went on to shout out both Hov and Nas — with whom he no longer has any beef — and added, “I was like, ‘This is y’all reaction to my diss record?’ Because I dissed both of them and they didn’t reply.” Looking back, the Harlem rapper admitted that his reason for dissing them back then “may not have been valid” 20 years later.