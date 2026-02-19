Key Takeaways
- Mannie Fresh said Michael Jackson believed he was Master P during a studio session at The Hit Factory in New York.
- The producer shared that he did not correct the mix-up.
- The story was told on the Feb. 18 episode of the “Still 400” podcast.
Did Mannie Fresh and Master P look alike back in the day? Apparently, enough that Michael Jackson mistook one for the other. During Wednesday’s (Feb. 18) episode of the “Still 400” podcast, the “Back That Azz Up” producer shared a funny story about the late pop icon believing he was another New Orleans legend.
While trading stories with T-Pain about their time at New York’s The Hit Factory, Mannie recalled sitting in on one of the King of Pop’s sessions. “Fabian was working [with] Michael Jackson,” he said, seemingly referring to mix engineer and Lil Wayne’s manager, Fabian Marasciullo. “He said, ‘You wanna meet Michael Jackson?’ I said, ‘F**kin’ right. Michael Jackson?’ I don’t know whatever they was working on, but Fabian was mixing one of his songs.”
“[Michael] was like, ‘Hey, hey, man. I love all of your music, man. I really enjoy it,’” Mannie recalled. Lo and behold, Jackson wasn’t actually talking about the former Big Tymers artist’s catalog. He continued, “I just kind of sat in the corner. I’m just jamming to the song or whatever, and he was like, ‘Hey, you know, whenever you want to stop by… I love everything, Master P. You’re great.’”
Why Mannie Fresh didn’t tell Michael Jackson the truth
For obvious reasons, like Jackson being one of the biggest artists in the world, Mannie admitted he didn’t bother correcting the mix-up. As Juvie pointed out, he’s the man behind “Thriller,” too.
“I think anybody would’ve done [what I did],” Mannie said, before joking, “I was like, ‘I’ll be whoever you want me to be, Michael Jackson.’” He later added that if he and the Off the Wall artist ever did end up hanging out, he would’ve “[asked] for a car.” See the clip below.
Inside a studio session with Michael Jackson
Speaking of studio sessions with Jackson, Marasciullo previously shared with REVOLT what he called the “funniest story” from their time working together in Miami. “I used to be Rodney Jerkins’ tracking engineer. Michael came in the studio, and Rodney and I are excited to play him [‘Rock My World’]. Michael is standing there, and Rodney has his back to Michael because he’s playing the keyboard,” he shared. “[But] I’m facing Michael and [see him do] the little MJ kick (laughs). I almost fell out of my chair. It was so wild.”