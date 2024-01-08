Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to music royalty, Michael Jackson remains an unmatched icon. His albums defined eras, broke records and set new standards in artistry and innovation. Each genre-blending project reflects his growth, innovation and ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

Over his decades-long career, the King of Pop has developed an artistry that transcends generations and a discography that features some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed albums of all time. REVOLT ranked Jackson’s 10 studio albums — from revolutionary offerings to foundational releases that solidified his legacy.

10. Ben

Ben is best known for its touching title track — a ballad about a boy and his pet rat. Despite its unusual premise, Jackson’s heartfelt delivery turned the record into a poignant hit. The project, which was his second solo album, demonstrated the 14-year-old’s ability to emotionally connect with listeners. Ben ultimately showcased the charisma that would define his career.

9. Got To Be There

Jackson's first solo album, Got To Be There, reintroduced the world to the young prodigy, marking him as an artist destined for greatness. Its title track and "Rockin’ Robin" highlighted his charm and vocal agility. Released in 1972, the project showcased a youthful MJ and laid the foundation for the icon he would become.

8. Forever, Michael

Forever, Michael marked a shift in the global superstar’s career as he began moving away from his Jackson 5 roots. Tracks like "One Day In Your Life" offered a glimpse of the introspection and depth that would define his later work. The 1975 album’s softer production and mature themes signaled the evolution of MJ’s artistry, even if the release did not achieve massive commercial success.

7. Music and Me

In 1973, Jackson released Music and Me, a collection of sweet, soulful tracks. "With a Child’s Heart" showcased his vocal maturity and emotional depth, even at a young age. While the early release does not have the polish of his later work, it is a charming snapshot of the singer’s journey to superstardom.

6. Invincible

While Invincible may not have reached the heights of Thriller or Bad, it remains a testament to Jackson’s versatility and passion for pushing boundaries. With tracks like "You Rock My World" and "Butterflies," the album leaned into smooth, R&B-driven melodies. Released in 2001, Invincible was MJ’s last full-length studio project, marking the end of an era. Though critics noted the project’s lack of cohesion compared to earlier albums, fans appreciated its sincerity and glimpses of MJ’s signature brilliance regardless.

5. HIStory – PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE – BOOK I

HIStory – PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE – BOOK I combined a greatest-hits collection with new material that reflected Jackson’s life and career at a turbulent time. Tracks like "They Don’t Care About Us" and "Scream" channeled MJ’s frustrations with media scrutiny and societal issues. Released in 1995, the album’s emotional ballads like "You Are Not Alone" showcased the entertainer’s vulnerable side, while its aggressive tracks highlighted his resilience. Though potentially polarizing for some, HIStory remains a bold statement from an artist unafraid to confront the world head-on.

4. Dangerous

With Dangerous, MJ embraced the New Jack Swing era, collaborating with producer Teddy Riley to deliver a fresh sound. Songs like "Black or White," "Remember the Time" and "Jam" showcased Jackson’s ability to evolve with the times while staying true to his artistry. The 1991 album also tackled social issues, with tracks like "Heal the World" promoting unity and environmental awareness. Its accompanying visuals, particularly the "Remember the Time" music video starring Eddie Murphy and Iman, were cinematic masterpieces. Dangerous proved that even in a changing musical landscape, MJ was still pushing boundaries and setting trends.

3. Off the Wall

Before he was the King of Pop, Jackson was the prince of disco with Off the Wall. Featuring tracks like "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" and "Rock with You," the album introduced him as a formidable solo artist. Produced by Quincy Jones, Off the Wall was a celebration of life, love and rhythm — blending disco, funk and soul with a youthful exuberance. Released in 1979, the 10-track effort marked the Grammy Award winner’s transition from child star to adult icon. Though it did not reach the colossal heights of Thriller, this project laid the groundwork for his reign as the King of Pop.

2. Bad

How do you follow up a record-breaking album like Thriller? You drop Bad. Jackson went bold, delivering tracks like "Smooth Criminal," "Man in the Mirror" and "The Way You Make Me Feel." The record saw the chart-topping hitmaker embracing a sharper, more daring sound. Released five years after Thriller, this album tackled themes of self-reflection, social awareness and love, resonating deeply with listeners. This era’s music videos set new standards in visual storytelling, with Jackson’s "Smooth Criminal" lean becoming a defining pop culture moment. With five No. 1 singles, Bad solidified the music giant as an unstoppable solo force.

1. Thriller

With hits like "Billie Jean," "Beat It" and its title track, Thriller became the best-selling record of all time with over 70 million copies sold globally. The album’s genius lies in its genre-blending mastery — seamlessly mixing pop, rock and R&B. The Jones-produced offering cemented MJ as a global superstar and left a resounding impression on the industry. Beyond its commercial success, the LP's impact on music videos — think the game-changing visuals for "Thriller" and "Beat It" — revolutionized how artists connected with their audience. Thriller’s legacy as a cultural touchstone continues to inspire artists worldwide.