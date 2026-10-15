Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images and Patrick McDermott / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Justin Bieber attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and Anthony Edwards #5 and Bones Hyland #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves talk during the preseason NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Justin Bieber submitted a video acceptance message because he could not attend the ceremony.

Timothée Chalamet won the honor last year, making Bieber the category’s second recipient.

Druski, Michael B. Jordan, IShowSpeed, Coco Gauff, and 50 Cent were among the other Believe That Awards honorees.

Justin Bieber has won Grammys, VMAs, and BRITs, but none of those trophies quite compare to being crowned White Boy of the Year. All jokes aside, on Wednesday (Oct. 14) night, the “Love Yourself” singer beat out Tom Holland, Travis Kelce, and several other contenders at Anthony Edwards’ second annual Believe That Awards.

Perhaps no one was better suited to receive the honor, considering Bieber released SWAG and SWAG II last year, followed by his Coachella performance in April (or should we say Biebchella), where he brought out SZA, Big Sean, and Tems, to name a few. Among the other celebrities in the running were Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland and actor Robert Pattinson, both of whom are having nothing short of an incredible year.

While Bieber, unfortunately, couldn’t be there to celebrate with the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard and his teammates, he did send in a video expressing just how much the recognition meant to him. “Mr. Anthony Edwards himself honoring me with the White Boy of the Year award. Man, thank you, bro,” the artist said. “This is special. Everyone knows how influenced I am by Black culture, and this one’s sweet. I appreciate you guys. I’ll tap in with you guys soon.”

Bieber now joins Timothée Chalamet, who won last year, as the second-ever White Boy of the Year honoree. Check out his acceptance video below, then keep reading to find out which other celebrities walked away with awards.

Druski, Michael B. Jordan, and Coco Gauff also took home Believe That Awards

During his satirical Believe That Awards, Edwards gave out plenty of honors. Druski ended up taking home Main Character of the Year over Zendaya, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, and MrBeast. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan won Iconic Performance of the Year for playing both Smoke and Stack in Sinners, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Inde Navarrette, Jaafar Jackson, and Anne Hathaway. That latter category could’ve gone to just about anyone, given the massive success of Marty Supreme, Obsession, Michael, and The Odyssey.

Elsewhere, IShowSpeed was crowned Creator of the Year, Jaden McDaniels won Stood on Bidness, LaMelo Ball took home the Bring Ya A** award, and Coco Gauff received Beauty and the Best — Outstanding On/Off Field Performance. To top it all off, 50 Cent was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We’re back, and we raised the bar across the board this year,” Edwards told Variety in a statement. “You know me, which means you know we have the same unfiltered, totally unpredictable energy that is always built for and aimed directly at the culture. We brought together the biggest names in the game to chop it up, have fun, and celebrate real greatness on our own terms. You’re not getting this vibe anywhere else.”