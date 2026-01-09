Image Image Credit David Berding / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves smiles in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center on December 21, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Anthony Edwards became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points at 24 years and 156 days old.

He passed Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony with a 25-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite the milestone, Edwards said he’s “got a lot more to go” and is staying focused on scoring even bigger wins.

Anthony Edwards kicked off 2026 by making NBA history. On Thursday (Jan. 8), the Minnesota Timberwolves star became the third-youngest player to reach 10,000 career points. The personal accolade is the cherry on top of his team’s 131-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edwards joined the elite 10,000-point club, surpassing NBA legends like Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady, Carmelo Anthony and Luka Dončić. He started the game at 9,977 points and dropped another 25 during the matchup. The record-making shot was a 13-foot baseline jumper during the fourth quarter. At 24 years and 156 days old, he trails behind Kevin Durant, who reached the milestone at 24 years and 33 days old, and LeBron James, who pulled off the impressive feat at just 23 years and 59 days old.

After the game, Edwards expressed that he’s still hungry for new PRs in his reaction to the bittersweet achievement. “To be honest, it’s cool, but I know I’ve got a lot more to go, so it’s really nothing,” he told reporters during the locker room Q&A. He added, “I’m kind of sick that I got in front of Kobe. I wished I would’ve waited like 100 days or something, but yeah, it’s all good.” The Atlanta native entered the league in 2020 as the first overall draft pick.

Social media lit up with Ant-Man chatter, from fantasy league players banking on his 23-point minimum to fans who sensed a historic night coming. Praise for the shooting powerhouse poured in when he secured his place on the 10,000-point leaderboard. And much like Edwards, several fans pointed out that with only five seasons under his belt, he’s just getting started. After all, this is the same person who boasted to Barack Obama, “I’m the truth.”

Anthony Edwards leads the “face of the NBA” debate

Edwards is part of a class of NBA juggernauts, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others with the stats, that showtime factor, and, most importantly, gameplay to be the face of the league. But the on-court sniper doesn’t want to bear the crown. “I’m capable of being that guy, but … I don’t wanna be that guy, put it like that. I wanna be that guy that shows up and hoops and just kills dudes and goes home,” he said during All-Star weekend in February 2025.

One thing’s for certain: The spotlight is on Edwards as he bulldozes his way past opponents and into NBA history, with more than 10,000 points cementing his legacy.