Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has that dog in him, and no one, former elected officials included, can shake his confidence. The 23-year-old has only been in the league for five years and already has people casting him as one of the next faces of the NBA—and that says a lot about the powerhouse small guard hoping to clinch his first championship win in June.

With all eyes on him as he moves into Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs, the Atlanta native is making sure spectators know his greatness is irrefutable. GQ Sports tasked Edwards with answering questions from fans online in the April 30 installment of their “Actually Me” series. Among the inquiries was one seeking the backstory to the basketball player’s epic first encounter with none other than Barack Obama.

The moment was captured on camera for Netflix’s six-part docuseries “Court of Gold,” which followed the USA Basketball Men’s National Team during their gold medal run at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. At one point, the political figure jokingly asks Joel Embiid, “He can hoop a little bit, huh?” referring to Edwards, who was looking on at their bantering. The rookie Olympian told them, “Man, y’all better stand down. I’m The Truth.” Obama remarked, “He said he’s The Truth,” and was quickly met with a reaffirming head nod and, “These boys know,” from the rising superstar.

The clip has circulated online thousands of times, so it only made sense that the Adidas athlete gave his take on the viral interaction. “We was all just chopping it up, and I think he was just curious. He just said something like, ‘What’s up with this young fella?’ I mean, he don’t know me. I ain’t won no championships. I ain’t get no chance to meet him. So, that’s his first time meeting me. It was a great introduction,” Edwards told GQ Sports.

LeBron James co-signed Anthony Edwards appointing himself “The Truth”

The Chicago native summoned LeBron James to the discussion, in what can best be described as an attempt to gauge if everyone on the team had met Edwards’ ego in the same manner. The four-time NBA Champion told him, “Yeah, that man The Truth.” The Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2025 playoffs in game five on April 20, giving the internet gold another wave of attention. He also set social media ablaze after declaring, “Lakers in five... Lakers in seven. No, the h**l they didn’t,” in a victory lap around Crypto.Com Arena.