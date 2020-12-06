Image Image Credit David Berding/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Edwards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anthony Edwards built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most dynamic scorers and fiercest competitors. Raised in Atlanta and drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, he quickly delivered on expectations with a blend of athleticism, footwork and swagger that’s earned him All-Star nods and comparisons to some of the game’s greats. Beyond the highlights and viral quotes, Edwards quietly stacked up one of the most impressive stat profiles that stands out across the league.

His numbers reflect more than raw talent — they show a player who delivered in high-pressure moments, evolved every season and impacted every level of the game. From college dominance to Olympic gold and franchise milestones, Edwards has been checking boxes across the board. These stats offer a clear picture of how much he’s accomplished and why his career stands out in the record books.

1. Dropped 33 points in a single half as a college freshman

Before he even touched an NBA court, Anthony Edwards made waves at the 2019 Maui Invitational when he dropped 33 second-half points against No. 3 Michigan State. That outburst helped him finish the game with 37 total. Earlier that month, he scored 24 points in his college debut — the most by a Georgia freshman in a debut since Dominique Wilkins in 1979. If anything, this was a warning shot to the league that the Ant era was coming.

2. Youngest player in NBA history to hit 1,000 career threes

People questioned his jumper coming out of college, but Ant silenced that fast. By age 23 and 100 days, Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 career three-pointers. It wasn’t just the speed—he did it with volume and confidence, pulling from deep like a seasoned vet. Whether it’s off the dribble or catching fire from a hot streak, Edwards has evolved into one of the most dangerous three-point threats in the game.

3. First Timberwolf to score 40+ in three straight games

The Timberwolves have had All-Stars, scoring champs and MVP-caliber bigs, but no one — not even Kevin Garnett or Karl-Anthony Towns — ever did what Ant did in early 2025. A game against the Cleveland Cavaliers capped the third straight gme Edwards managed to dropp 40+ points in three consecutive games. This wasn’t just stat-padding—it came with game-changing impact and electric performances against playoff-contending teams. For a franchise often overlooked, Edwards has become the main attraction, delivering the kind of nightly fireworks you tune in for, no matter the matchup.

4. Earning the Timberwolves’ single-game playoff scoring record

When the lights get bright, Anthony Edwards turns up. During the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals against Denver, Ant set the Timberwolves’ all-time playoff scoring record by torching the Nuggets for 44 points in Game 4. What’s wild is he had just broken the previous record two games earlier with 43. We’re talking about a postseason bucket machine who can hang 40+ in the trenches of the NBA playoffs and still make it look fun.

5. Collecting 53 points, including 10 threes, in one game

In 2025, Ant dropped his personal best: 53 points, laced with 10 made three-pointers in a single game. He did it against the Detroit Pistons, and while the Wolves didn’t get the win that night, it was one of those signature superstar performances that demanded respect. Few players in NBA history can give you 50-plus with that type of shooting display — Edwards added his name to that exclusive club before even hitting his mid-20s.

6. Being the first player in NBA History with a 40-9-3-3-5 line

Another crazy stat for the NBA history books: 40 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals, and 5 three-pointers in a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (which the Wolves won). That blend of offense, defense and versatility? That’s MVP-type stuff. Edwards isn’t just giving you points — he’s impacting the game on every level. The fact that he did it early in his career makes the stat even more ridiculous.

7. Team USA’s top scorer at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Despite Team USA finishing fourth at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Edwards emerged as the squad’s leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game. Steve Kerr stated that Edwards was “unquestionably the guy,” and international fans saw what NBA ones already knew: Ant has alpha energy. When other stars might've been passive, Edwards took control and carried the offense. He wasn’t there to play second fiddle to anyone.

8. Second-most 30-point playoff games before turning 22

Only one player in NBA history had more 30-point playoff games before turning 22 than Anthony Edwards — and that’s LeBron James. Ant had five such games, including a 36-point outburst in his very first playoff appearance. Being mentioned in the same breath as LeBron (and Kobe, who was also high on this list) shows that it’s about results over hype.

9. Fastest Timberwolf ever to 2,000 career points

By the end of his second season, Edwards became the fastest player in franchise history to score 2,000 career points, surpassing even Karl-Anthony Towns. For a franchise long searching for sustained success, Anthony Edwards emerged as a defining figure who set new standards for what the Timberwolves can represent.