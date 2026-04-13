Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug, Kehlani, and Justin Bieber performing at Coachella 2026 weekend one Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Young Thug’s set featured “Lifestyle” and a guest appearance from Camila Cabello for “Havana.”

Justin Bieber incorporated a cover of Chris Brown’s “With You” and brought out The Kid LAROI during his performance.

Sexyy Red, Clipse, and GIVĒON rounded out the weekend with appearances that drew strong crowd reactions.

And that’s a wrap on Coachella weekend one! The festival celebrated its 25th anniversary with plenty of music and special moments for fans to take in. It also brought some of our favorites to the stage along the way.

Alongside headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and KAROL G, attendees also caught sets from Labrinth, Swae Lee, Young Thug, and dozens more. GIVĒON, for one, gave us a preview of BELOVED: ACT II and brought out Kehlani for “Folded.” On the other hand, Sexyy Red kept Hip Hop alive and well with Lizzo and Central Cee joining her onstage.

In case you missed any of the action, or just want to run it back, scroll through some of weekend one’s highlights below.

Young Thug brings out Camila Cabello for “Havana” and performs “Lifestyle” featuring Rich Homie Quan

While we still haven’t received any update on Thug’s long-teased tour for UY SCUTI, his set on Sunday (April 12) night at least gave fans a pretty exciting preview of what that could look like. Camila Cabello joined him for their Hot 100 hit “Havana,” along with Thugger pulling out not one, but two songs featuring his late collaborator Rich Homie Quan.

The crowd, which included North West and Teyana Taylor among other familiar faces, got to watch him run through the Travis Scott-assisted “Mamacita” and “Lifestyle.” In addition to Ty Dolla $ign taking the stage for “CARNIVAL” and NAV joining him for “Trimski,” Thug also debuted a new set of rainbow-colored dreads.

Pusha T declares ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ is “still the album of the motherf**kin’ year” during Clipse’s set

Clipse brought their Grammy-nominated album, Let God Sort Em Out, to life for weekend one at the Outdoor Theatre stage. With Travis Barker stepping in to assist on “Chains & Whips,” Pusha T and Malice stormed through tracks like “F.I.C.O” and “The Birds Don’t Sing,” the duo’s tear-jerking tribute to their late parents.

Before closing out their set, Pusha declared that Let God Sort Em Out is “still album of the motherf**kin’ year,” even though it dropped in 2025, before adding that it’ll stay that way “until we drop again.” Given the 16 years of anticipation leading up to it and the strength of the brothers’ combined talent, it’s tough to argue otherwise.

Justin Bieber covers Chris Brown’s “With You” during Coachella weekend one

Justin Bieber’s headlining set on Saturday (April 11) night was quite a nostalgic one. Though much of the performance revolved around SWAG and SWAG II, he also took fans back with a rendition of Chris Brown’s “With You.” Behind him, archival footage of a younger Biebs singing the very same song played on the screen. He also brought out The Kid LAROI for “Stay,” along with Tems and Wizkid for “Essence,” both of which we’re evidently still not over all these years later.

Sexyy Red surprises Coachella 2026 attendees with special guests Lizzo and Central Cee

As mentioned earlier, Hip Hop had a much smaller presence at 2026’s Coachella. However, outside of the aforementioned names, Sexyy Red absolutely held her own with a set full of fan favorites and a couple of surprise guests. Alongside tracks like “Looking for the H**s,” “Pound Town 2,” and “Get It Sexyy,” she also brought out Lizzo and Central Cee.

Lizzo joined her for “YITTY ON YO TITTIES (FREESTYLE),” her spin on PLUTO and YKNIECE’s “WHIM WHAMIEE” (whose remix Red appears on). Cench, meanwhile, had the crowd going crazy with “GUILT TRIPPIN.”

GIVĒON brings out Kehlani for “Folded”

Kehlani may not have been officially on the bill for Coachella weekend one, but she still made her way onto the stage for a live performance of “Folded.” The Grammy-winning single got an extra lift from GIVĒON, whose set the Oakland singer popped out for. We’re just hoping that means some kind of collaboration between the two is waiting on his upcoming deluxe LP, BELOVED: ACT II.