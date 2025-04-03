Image Image Credit Steph Chambers / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JuJu Watkins Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JuJu Watkins has officially stamped herself as the new face of college hoops, earning both The Associated Press and Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year honors after a breakout sophomore season that made history. The USC guard led her team to a 31-4 record and their first Big Ten regular-season title in over 30 years. She was unstoppable on the court, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, according to ESPN. While an ACL injury in the second round of the NCAA Tournament cut her season short, she already accomplished more than enough to take home the biggest trophies in the game.

“I’m just so honored to be recognized in this fashion,” the 19-year-old talent said. “I want to thank my teammates, my amazing coaches, my family and friends. They made all this possible. I feel so blessed to be able to do what I love.”

Watkins grabbed 29 out of 31 votes from the AP media panel, with Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo receiving the other two. Both were first-team AP All-American team selections. She is also the first USC player to receive the AP honor. “I think what’s so significant about this award is that this was a year that didn’t have an absence of talent and stars, and JuJu found a way to elevate herself and her team,” said USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “It’s one thing to say she’s a generational talent, but another to actually do it and put yourself up with names like [Breanna Stewart], Maya [Moore] and Courtney Paris.”

JuJu Watkins’ Injury didn’t stop her impact on USC women’s basketball

Watkins is easily one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball right now. The proof? As AP revealed, USC’s home crowd jumped from just over 1,000 fans before she arrived to nearly 6,000 this season. Celebrity sightings at games became normal with the likes of Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan and Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan all pulling up. “It’s hard to miss Snoop Dogg in his custom JuJu jacket,” Gottlieb stated to AP. “She decided to stay home and cares about her city … She’s confident, but very humble and true to her community.”

As confirmed by MARCA, Watkins swept Big Ten Player of the Year honors, made the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team and was a unanimous All-American. Her all-around game stood out — not just scoring, but with 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, she locked in on both ends of the floor. She is undoubtedly a do-it-all player and her minutes back it up, averaging nearly 34 minutes a game while carrying her squad to a 17-1 conference record.

JuJu Watkins is setting a new precedent in the NCAA

Her acceptance speech for the Naismith Award was another highlight: “Wow, I’m at a loss for words right now. What an incredible honor,” Watkins said. “This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to see what’s next. So thank you again and keep fighting.”

Watkins now steps into a spotlight once held by Caitlin Clark, and she’s already outpacing Clark’s numbers from her first two college seasons. As MARCA added, a future showdown between Watkins, Clark and UConn’s Paige Bueckers on Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is already on fans’ wishlists.

Beyond individual records, Watkins’ presence has already transformed USC as a whole. The Trojans haven’t seen this kind of national buzz since Cheryl Miller’s run in the ‘80s. Her journey’s on pause for now, but the hype isn’t slowing down. With her resume and drive, it’s clear she is just getting started.

