The University of Southern California’s advancement to the Sweet 16 in this year’s NCAA Women’s basketball tournament should have been a moment of celebration. Instead, a heartbreaking twist rocked the Galen Center and shook the college basketball world: JuJu Watkins, the face of the program and one of the most dominant players in the country, suffered a season-ending knee injury just five minutes into the Trojans’ 96-59 victory over Mississippi State on Monday (March 24) night.

Watkins, who captivated fans all season with her electric play and composure beyond her years, went down hard on a fast-break drive between two defenders. As she planted her leg, her right knee buckled, sending her to the floor in immediate pain. Trainers rushed to her side as the arena fell silent, and she was carried off the court. According to ESPN on Tuesday (March 25), sources confirmed Watkins tore her ACL and will undergo surgery before beginning rehabilitation. At the time of her injury, she had tallied three free throws, one rebound and two assists.

Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, clearly shaken, did her best to keep the team focused in the wake of the devastating news. "I'd be lying if I told you that I wasn't rattled seeing JuJu on the floor crying," Gottlieb told the Los Angeles Times and ESPN. "This is a human game and so I obviously tried my best to be what I need to be for the team, but internally it's a lot."

JuJu Watkins injury ends breakout season and alters USC’s championship path

Watkins’ impact on USC’s season cannot be overstated. For the 2024-2025 season, the sophomore guard averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game – numbers that put her firmly in the national player of the year conversation. More importantly, she led a once-struggling program into title contention, helping secure 30 wins and transforming the Trojans into a force on the national stage.

Even as such a loss cast serious doubt over USC’s ability to contend for a national title, the Trojans didn’t fold under pressure during Monday’s matchup. Instead, they remarkably rose to the occasion.

Kiki Iriafen and USC teammates step up in Sweet 16 push

Senior forward Kiki Iriafen delivered her best game of the season when her team needed it most, dropping 36 points on 16-of-22 shooting. “Respectfully, nobody cares on this big stage that we lost [Watkins],” Iriafen told LA Times. “For us, it’s just that we want to make sure we got the job done [and] our season to be extended.” Rayah Marshall added four blocks and a buzzer-beating three-pointer, while freshmen Kennedy Smith, Avery Howell and Kayleigh Heckel combined for strong contributions on both ends of the court.

The crowd, sensing the emotional weight of the night, rallied behind the team with an energy that helped carry them through. “They fed into that,” said point guard Talia von Oelhoffen. “And we fed into that. It gave us energy.”

Now, USC looks ahead to Saturday’s (March 29) Sweet 16 matchup against No. 5 seed Kansas State in Spokane, Washington. While the loss of Watkins undoubtedly reshapes the Trojans' outlook, their depth and resilience offer a new narrative — one rooted in unity, grit and the desire to fight on for their fallen leader.

As for the future, Watkins’ recovery will be closely monitored heading into the 2025-2026 season. With her eventual return and USC’s solid foundation of young talent, the Trojans could remain contenders for seasons to come. But for now, their mission is clear: keep dancing, for JuJu.