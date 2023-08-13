Image Image Credit Jamie Squire / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Super Bowl LIX designed football Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Super Bowl is one of the best times of year for many reasons. Not only do football fans get to watch an unforgettable matchup between the year’s best teams, but, thanks to JAY-Z's production prowess, we get the hottest halftime shows now too!! For the 2025 game, aka Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kendrick Lamar took over halftime duties. Fans were at the edge of their seats waiting to see how K. Dot would handle his set after demolishing Drake and cementing his rightful position as rap’s reigning king. Would Kendrick perform the beef’s standout hit, “Not Like Us”? Would the Chiefs take yet another championship? Would guest performer SZA somehow be even finer than the last time we saw her ... Of course, she would. It is SZA after all.

As expected, K. Dot did in fact keep his foot on Drizzy’s neck. If you missed that, click here to watch! SZA had everybody drooling and the Eagles walked away with a chip!

The halftime show and game weren’t the only parts viewers were excited about, though.

Everyone who’s anyone knows that the Super Bowl also comes with some of the biggest and best commercials. It’s one of the most exciting parts of the showdown. In 2024, for instance, Beyoncé partnered up with Verizon for a fun ad in which she tried to break the company’s network, and much to fans’ surprise, teased an entirely new album at the end of the clip. Yep! King Bey used Super Bowl LVIII to launch Act II of her three-part RENAISSANCE album trilogy, then dropped her songs “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” sending fans into a frenzy as she officially announced her country era. If you missed that or just want to reminisce, tune in here.

Super Bowl LIX was an event to remember and filled with another round of fun commercials. There weren’t any major album announcements from certified icons, but there was one ad that stood out among the rest.

Star athletes Sha’Carri Richardson, Juju Watkins, Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark and more came through in a clip that aimed to empower women to win in the face of stereotypes and double standards. The simple promo was equal parts timely and inspiring, to say the least. Check out the ad, “So Win,” below.

What was your favorite? Let us know!