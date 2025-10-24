Image Image Credit Michael Yarish / Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 23, 2025 in Burbank, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Halle Bailey discussed her experience with postpartum depression during an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

She highlighted the value of support systems and the importance of speaking openly about mental health.

Bailey shared how motherhood has helped her reconnect with her inner child and find new joy.

Halle Bailey is continuing to use her platform to spotlight the realities of motherhood.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 25-year-old actress opened up about why postpartum advocacy has become a personal mission — one that recently earned her recognition from the City of Los Angeles. “I felt like, wow, I have to speak up about this — not only for, you know, the older women, but the younger generation of women,” Bailey told Jennifer Hudson. “There's a lot of girls my age, like around 24 [and] 25, having children, and we kind of are like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”

The Little Mermaid star, who welcomed her son Halo with ex-boyfriend DDG in December 2023, explained that her experience taught her how crucial it is to have a circle of care after giving birth. “When we give birth, we're like, wow, the emotions, the hormones, everything. You realize that you need a strong support system with you. You need help,” she added. “You need people to love on you and make sure that you're okay.”

Bailey also spoke about how being transparent about her journey can help others feel seen and supported. “I just think it's amazing to just be open about it because it can help so many people and make you not feel alone,” she continued. “That's necessary because then they know what's ahead and not surprised by it and know they're not alone.”

Reflecting on life with her son, Bailey shared that motherhood has brought her joy and healing. “I think my favorite thing is I feel like I'm learning so much from my child,” she said. “I think that I'm learning so much and also he's bringing out the inner child in me every single day. I feel like I'm feeding the little girl in me, like painting or doing a fun activity.”

Halle Bailey’s new era

The Grammy-nominated singer also has new music to celebrate. Her highly anticipated debut solo album, love? …or something like it, dropped today (Oct. 24). The project features GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist, Chlöe, and H.E.R., along with previously released singles “angel,” “in your hands,” and “because i love you.” “This project came from some of the most vulnerable chapters of my life,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Making this album helped me find beauty in the healing… I hope you can resonate!!!”

In case you missed it, check out REVOLT’s exclusive interview with Halle Bailey here. She dished on Halo’s first words, her new music, how she’s been handling drama lately, and more.