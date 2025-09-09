Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey smiles at the 2025 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GRAMMY-nominated singer and actress Halle Bailey has undeniably carved out her place in culture on multiple fronts, but this chapter feels different. Becoming a mother to her son, Halo, introduced a new layer to her story -- an added depth that is evident in the star’s music. Every song boasts both vulnerability and strength. In so many ways, Bailey is showing us how we can balance creativity, family, and growth without losing sight of who we are at our core.

That same energy was present at the inaugural Maternal Health Summit on Aug. 16, 2025, where she was honored for her voice in reshaping how we talk about maternal and child wellness. The summit, presented by Project Pit with Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, turned Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza into a space for healing, dialogue, and advocacy around the maternal health crisis. REVOLT caught up with Bailey at the event to discuss being a mamacita, her upcoming music, and if she has ever considered releasing a gospel record.

On the topic of the woman she is growing into, the multihyphenate also made her intentions clear, telling us, “I’m really good at blocking out the noise now (laughs). I’ve finally been able to learn that a little bit ... I’ve finally been able to block out the noise and just be peaceful. Live my life the way I want to live my life... I used to care a lot about what people said or thought, and now I don’t really care.”

Watch the full conversation below, followed by just a few highlights!

HyAGMMhn

Being a mom looks so good on you! What’s the one thing you love most about motherhood?

The one thing I love most about motherhood is really just being able to watch him grow... It’s really the craziest thing. He’s speaking and talking now – he says, “Mama” ... He says a bunch of things ... and his favorite is “Thank you.”

How has being a mom deepened or shifted the stories you want to tell through your art?

I feel really grateful to have a platform to speak about what my motherhood life has been like, and it's been beautiful but, at times, really hard. You kind of feel like you’re a different version of yourself than you were before... It’s really powerful... kind of feels like a caterpillar growing into a butterfly. Now, I feel like a stronger version of myself.

Can we expect new music from you and Chlöe anytime soon? Will it be you solo? Let us know!

You can – so I have some more stuff coming, and I’m [making an announcement]. There’s something with my sister that I did ... It’s a mixture of R&B, alternative, and a few pop elements in there.

Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey honored at Maternal Health Summit Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

You’ve stepped into an exciting new chapter, personally and professionally. How has embracing this independence shifted the way you see yourself as a woman and artist?

I feel like I’ve come into who I’m supposed to be. Before, I was a little bit more timid and shy, but now I’m standing up for myself ... There’s strength in me. I feel stronger. You have to weave through the ups, downs, and the darkness to get to the other side – and then when you do, you’re like, “Wow, ok, I’m doing it (laughs).”