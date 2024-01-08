Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG is focused on racking up streams and putting out music that his fans want to hear, but his presence online has been a bittersweet experience. On Friday (May 9), he sat down with “The Breakfast Club” and spoke candidly about what some have perceived to be brewing a beef between him and Waka Flocka Flame.

The Atlanta rapper and his contemporary made headlines in April. Flocaveli struck a nerve with the Twitch star when he commented, “WTF you doing lil bra,” on a post shared by The Shade Room. The upload was two side-by-side images of the 27-year-old’s Tokyo drip as he posed for photos in a pair of wide-legged pants, a black shirt, and a black zip-up jacket in front of cherry blossoms.

DDG caught wind of the reaction while on live stream and addressed it for everyone to see. “Aye Waka, quit speaking on me, bruh. That s**t [is] lame… Don’t try to little bruh me,” he advised. When he spoke with the radio hosts, he admitted his clapback was fueled by a history of slights he’s observed from the “Hard in Da Paint” artist. “A lot of people thought it was about some d**n clothes… I wasn’t tripping about that. It’s just [that] he said something prior to that,” the blame the chat hitmaker explained.

According to him, “I was, like, trolling, right, and I was teaching people how to go through a girl’s phone. So, I was like, you put your phone on a headboard, and then you do a time lapse, and then you close her phone — I mean, you turn off her phone—and then turn it back on so when she go to turn it back on, she got to put her code in.” The sneaky tactic was unappealing to Waka, and he let it be known in a comment.

“He was like, ‘This some girl s**t’ or something like that. ‘This some female s**t,’ or something in a disrespectful line, you know what I mean?” Recalled the Pontiac, Michigan, superstar. He continued, “And I was like, alright, whatever. And then he said something about the clothes, and I was like, this n**ga just been talking, ‘cause I know Waka… When n**gas that I know be like trolling in the comments about me, it just be making me feel some type of way.”

DDG doesn’t know what the future holds for him and Halle Bailey

So much of his life is broadcast to the world, but he still has boundaries when talking about his past relationship with Halle Bailey. “We just broke up. That’s all,” he said about the relationship that ended after two years in October 2024. As for the prospects that he and Bailey may reconnect romantically, he responded, “I don’t know where the world might take me, but right now I’m single. Super single.”

And despite DDG’s previous public remarks about their co-parent journey being a struggle, he offered up a simple update: “We’re cool. Figured it out." And don’t expect him to go into more details, not even in his music. “Sometimes when I speak too deep about, like, my relationship or how I’m feeling, like, deeply inside, I get cancelled. Yeah, I made a song called ‘Famous’ a year ago — I got cancelled. I was just trying to be a little expressive. So, I be trying to, like, keep, like, some s**t out [of] my music because I’m like, I don’t need the negative press around ‘cause n**gas just don’t like to hear art. They like to just hear drama around my name.”