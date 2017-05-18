Image Image Credit Chelsea Guglielmino/Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Bollenbacher/Contributor via Getty Images, and Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T-Pain, Danny Brown, and DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Streaming has opened up new avenues for artists across the music industry, and many within Hip Hop have embraced these platforms to connect with fans and explore new opportunities.

One notable example is Logic, who (temporarily) retired from rap to focus on content creation. The Maryland rapper signed an exclusive deal with Twitch and became one of the first major musicians to make such a move. Through that digital partnership, Logic streams everything from video game sessions to studio recordings, the latter of which offered an intimate look into his creative process.

Another Hip Hop artist who found success in that realm is T-Pain. Known for his influence on the modern sound of rap and R&B, the Floridian talent streams gaming and automotive content, music production, and casual conversations with supporters and fellow peers.

Additionally, Soulja Boy, a pioneer in using the internet to break into the entertainment industry, has also made a significant impact in the streaming world. The "Crank That" wunderkind uses platforms like Twitch and YouTube to engage with his fans. His presence on these platforms has not only helped him stay relevant in the ever-evolving Hip Hop scene, but it also opened up new revenue streams.

REVOLT decided to compile a list of 13 rappers and producers, all of whom represent a small sampling of how artists have successfully transitioned into the world of streaming. By embracing the related platforms, they have found new ways to connect with the masses, diversify their product, and continue to grow their brands in an increasingly digital world.

1. DDG

Prior to becoming a full-time recording artist, Pontiac, MI’s own DDG found considerable success by creating content on YouTube that included lifestyle clips and video game sessions. According to Page Six, the XXL Freshman revealed that he chose to drop out of college because he was pulling in $30,000 a month via that platform alone. Now, he continues to showcase his life with Halle Bailey and their son, Halo, in between popular musical collaborations with the likes of G Herbo, YG, 42 Dugg, and Lil Yachty.

2. China Mac

China Mac has come a long way from his earlier days on the streets. To many, the renowned New York emcee is likely best known for a highly publicized altercation with MC Jin that left an individual shot and landed Mac behind bars for a decade. Upon returning to freedom, he resumed making music and began dabbling in content creation on YouTube – a move that proved to be beneficial. Now, fans can watch China Mac as he travels the globe and provides viewers with a different look into the traveler’s lifestyle.

3. T-Pain

As explained on his company’s official website, T-Pain began his video game streaming career sometime after the release of his fourth studio LP, REVOLVEЯ. Since then, Nappy Boy Gaming has grown quite popular and – as can be seen via platforms such as YouTube – has become a central point for a variety of content, including interviews, career stories, and humorous Temu haul segments. You can even catch T-Pain documenting his foray into the street racing world.

4. Tee Grizzley

Doesn't really matter the platform – Tee Grizzley has proven himself as one of the biggest players in the video game streamer industry. Through his Grizzley Gang Gaming brand, fans can watch the Detroit emcee getting busy on popular titles like Bodycam and Grand Theft Auto. “I started messing with it, I started going live, and people started rocking with it,” Grizzley explained about his digital venture on REVOLT’s “Assets Over Liabilities.”

5. Soulja Boy

In all likelihood, Soulja Boy will probably tell you that he was the first to get into online video game streaming and content creation. The fact is, he’s definitely one of the most popular – his Twitch account is steadily creeping toward the million-subscriber mark. In addition to catching him in the middle of sessions on Fortnite and College Football, the “Crank That” star also uses the platform to showcase his musical talents and talk to his viewers about current events.

6. Kenny Beats

While not as active as he once was, Kenny Beats found a unique way to utilize his Twitter livestreams. Those who tuned in to the producer were able to see a musical genius creating beats from scratch – sometimes by himself and other times with different collaborators. He also hosted a “Beat Battles” series, which allowed subscribers the opportunity to take a sample and create magic on wax. Many of those who participated earned some valuable prizes (including publishing deals) as a result.

7. NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa has been expanding further and further into the YouTuber realm over time. For one, he uses the ability to create content as a promotional tool for new singles – humorous yoga sessions with the likes of Sukihana and Bobbi Althoff can be found on his main channel next to music videos for runaway hits like “Slut Me Out 2.” On his Awakened Choppa platform, he can be spotted spending time with family, hanging with the likes of Quavo and Kai Cenat, and giving fans a behind-the-scenes view into his rich lifestyle.

8. Logic

Following his short-lived retirement from making music, Logic made headlines when he signed an exclusive deal with Twitch – becoming the first recording artist to do so in the process. “I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership,” he stated at the time. While his Twitch account appears to have become dormant following his return to raps, the Maryland talent still utilizes his YouTube channel for a wide variety of content, from random talks about Jack Black to trying out new tech.

9. Knxwledge

It’s clear that music and video games go hand-in-hand, and Knxwledge has utilized this, er, knowledge for his popular Twitch account. For some time, the Grammy-winning beatmaker has been creating a series of instrumental Hip Hop tracks using samples from classic game titles. Notably, the success of his Knxwledge’s channel has led to him working on the soundtrack for the Capcom Fighting Collection.

10. King Trell

While King Trell (or T-Rell) made moderate waves in music, his true calling turned out to be a digital influencer. Early on, he became popular as a close friend of Tyga for MTV’s “Kingin’ With Tyga” series. He then graduated to becoming a full-on No Jumper personality before breaking away from Adam22’s network to creating his own brand. Now, he’s racking up numbers with his BACKONFIGG outlet, which have since expanded from just podcasts to day-in-the-life live streams and sit-downs with ScHoolboy Q, Kalan.FrFr, and more.

11. AD

Much like King Trell, AD transitioned from a notable rapper to a No Jumper mainstay before parting ways to create his own brand. Through CUHMUNITY, the Compton rapper gives his take on current events and talks shop with fellow rap peers and other guests. He’s also a part of FIGGMUNITY alongside DoKnow, Smac, and Trell. It’s through that outlet where fans can watch him in full YouTuber mode – he even found success in a foodie/mukbang-styled series.

12. Joe Budden

Joe Budden is arguably the biggest pioneer for rappers who have transitioned into the podcasting universe. The New Jersey veteran’s self-titled network is now one of the biggest in the game, and scores of viewers and listeners now look to him for his opinions on pretty much everything. Upon viewing the company’s YouTube channel, those interested can find a wealth of other shows outside of the original podcast, including “Humans,” “See, The Thing Is,” and “Girl I Guess.” There’s even an “Improper Improv” series with Budden and QueenzFlip that consists of the two taking part in games and Q&A sessions with fans.

13. Danny Brown

Detroit’s Danny Brown first stepped into the streaming world via Twitch, where his followers could watch him break out into freestyles, share new music, and engage in unique video game sessions. Since then, he’s expanded into podcasting via his partnership with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky’s YMH Studios (or Your Mom's House).