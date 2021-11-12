Image Image Credit Richard Bord/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

NxWorries have officially claimed the summer for themselves. Earlier today (April 3), the duo, consisting of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, announced their long-awaited sophomore LP, Why Lawd? The album is slated for a June 7 release on Stones Throw Records.

In addition, fans were treated to a single titled "86Sentra." On the smooth offering, .Paak delivered boastful raps for the competition and promised to "blow your chest off" when they “let off this tracklist.” “And we can go toe-to-toe, anyone you know, young or old, they get drove in the hearses/ I just did the Super Bowl halftime show with the GOATs, why the f**k would I wanna do a Verzuz?" .Paak added.

It's been eight years since NxWorries liberated their debut album, Yes Lawd!, a well-received effort that peaked within the top 5 of Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. The project boasted hit singles like "Suede," "Link Up," and "Lyk Dis." In 2022, the group returned with the H.E.R.-assisted "Where I Go" before dropping "Daydreaming" the following year.

As REVOLT previously reported, the artists were actively planning their follow-up to Yes Lawd! long before today's announcement.

“Everything comes full circle. A lot of people don’t know that when Knxwledge and I signed to Stones Throw Records, that was one of my first-ever record contracts,” .Paak stated in an interview with The Root. “I’ll always have the freedom to go in and do something completely different with Knxwledge or with [Bruno Mars] as Silk Sonic. I’ll always have the freedom to do Free Nationals or DJ Pee .Wee. All these different musical personalities are a lot of fun for me because I can get bored doing the same thing. I don’t like to be comfortable. I like to push for different sounds and I feel like me and Knxwledge’s sound, NxWorries, is really needed right now."

Check out the animated visual for "86Sentra," which came courtesy of Rhymezlikedimez, below.