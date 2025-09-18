Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actresses/singers Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey attend the 45th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before the Grammy nominations, the movie roles, and the viral moments, Chloe x Halle were just two sisters from Mableton, Georgia, chasing a dream. Long before Beyoncé signed them to Parkwood Entertainment or they starred on “Grown-ish,” the Bailey sisters were already out here — singing, acting, and hitting red carpets with a calm confidence that made you do a double-take.

Over the years, fans have watched Chloe x Halle go from YouTube cover queens to charting artists, fashionistas, and breakout stars in their own right. Whether it's Chloe owning her solo music era or Halle making a splash as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, their glow-up has been steady and well-earned. But the receipts have always been there. So, we dug into the archives and pulled out 16 moments that prove Chloe x Halle have been “those girls” from the jump.

1. Sister act at Radio Disney

Image Credit Rick Rowell/Disney Channel via Getty Images
Disney's Radio Disney - 2012 RADIO DISNEY - "N.B.T." - Radio Disney kicks off season five of "N.B.T." (Next BIG Thing) with a concert featuring R5, Coco Jones, Shealeigh and all season five artists. Hosted by Radio Disney "N.B.T." host Jake Whetter, and part of the "N.B.T." concert tour powered by Invisalign Teen, the performances took place at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA on Saturday, October 13.

Back in 2012, Chloe x Halle performed at Radio Disney’s “N.B.T.” concert in Hollywood alongside Coco Jones. Rocking coordinated fits, they were already giving “main character” energy even before the world really knew their names.

2. Mini moguls at Disney’s Kids Upfront

Image Credit Heidi Gutman/Disney Channel via Getty Images
DISNEY CHANNEL CORPORATE - Disney Channel and Disney XD stars and executives arrive at Disney's Kids Upfront 2013-14 at the Hudson Theatre at Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York (March 12).

At just 14 and 12 years old in March 2013, the Bailey sisters were already brushing shoulders with Disney execs at the Kids Upfront in NYC.

3. Big sis on the big screen

Image Credit Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
"Meet The Browns" Premiere - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 13: Actress Chloe Bailey (L) poses with sister, actress Halle Bailey on the red carpet at the premiere of "Meet The Browns" at the Cinerama Dome theater on March 13, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.



Chloe had a role in 2008’s Meet the Browns, and Halle came through to support her at the LA premiere. Even as kids, they looked right at home on the red carpet.

4. Supporting Lauryn McClain together

Image Credit John M. Heller/Getty Images
Lauryn McClain Celebrates Her 17th Birthday NORTHRIDGE, CA - JANUARY 09: (L-R) Actresses Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend actress/singer Lauryn McClain's 17th birthday party at Skateland on January 9, 2014 in Northridge, California.

Chloe x Halle showed up to Lauryn McClain’s 17th birthday party at Skateland in Northridge. Off-stage and off-duty, the sisters always moved as a unit.

5. Elegance at the 2014 NAACP Image Awards

Image Credit Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
45th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actresses/singers Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey attend the 45th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California.

In 2014, Chloe x Halle stepped onto the red carpet at the 45th NAACP Image Awards looking like they belonged there. Still early in their journey, but already serving elegance and confidence, the sisters were slowly but surely becoming red carpet regulars.

6. Disney red carpet, again

Image Credit Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 26: Actresses Chloe (L) and Halle attend the 2014 Radio Disney Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.





By 2014, a Disney red carpet had become a Chloe x Halle tradition. They were all smiles in coordinated glam at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

7. Glowing at Essence’s Black Women in Music

Image Credit David Livingston/Getty Images
2016 ESSENCE Black Women In Music - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singers/sisters Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey attend the 2016 ESSENCE Black Women In Music event at Avalon Hollywood on February 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

At Essence’s Black Women in Music event in 2016, the sisters looked grown and glowing as they were in the process of transitioning from teen stars to young women finding their voice and their lane.

8. Easter with the First Lady

Image Credit SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
US First Lady Michelle Obama hugs singers Chloe x Halle Bailey during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, March 28, 2016. Some 35,000 guests have been invited to participate in the 138th annual Easter Egg roll. The theme of the day's event is Let's Celebrate! / AFP / SAUL LOEB

Only a few artists can say they shared a stage with Michelle Obama and Chloe x Halle did just that in 2016. The sisters got the ultimate co-sign when Obama gave them a warm hug at the White House Easter Egg Roll. It was one of many “pinch me” moments they handled with grace and calm.

9. Stepping out in style at Opening Ceremony Spring Fiesta

Image Credit Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
Opening Ceremony LA Spring Fiesta, Los Angeles, America - 05 May 2016 Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey





Sometime in 2016, Chloe x Halle pulled up to the Opening Ceremony Spring Fiesta in LA, soaking in fashion and fun. They were just starting to make noise in the industry, but moments like this showed they were already carving out their lane.

10. Performing at the White House

Image Credit Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Women Summit at White House Washington, DC On Tuesday, June 14, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, l-r, singers Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey, perform, at The White House Summit on The United State of Women.

Performing at The United State of Women Summit in 2016, Chloe x Halle brought their voices to Washington, D.C. Hosted by the White House, the event centered on women's empowerment and the sisters delivered vocals with purpose.

11. Rising stars at the 2016 BET Awards

Image Credit David Livingston/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Chloe x Halle attend the 2016 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

By 2016, Chloe x Halle were obviously red-carpet regulars. At the BET Awards that year, they gave the audience a performance!

12. Front row at Tory Burch fashion show

Image Credit Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Singers Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey attend the Tory Burch fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney Museum of American Art on September 13, 2016 in New York City.

At the Tory Burch runway show during New York Fashion Week in 2016, Chloe x Halle soaked up all the style inspiration from the front row. Music and acting weren’t their only lane, they were already trying to make waves in fashion too.

13. VMAs, but make it sister style

Image Credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Image
Chloe Bailey (L) and Halle Bailey arrive for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

For the 2016 MTV VMAs at Madison Square Garden, Chloe x Halle hit the carpet in looks that were cool, coordinated, and completely on brand. This was the same year they dropped their debut EP, Sugar Symphony, so it made sense.

14. Flow and grace on the AMA red carpet

Image Credit Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Chloe X Halle attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

At the 2018 American Music Awards, Chloe x Halle turned heads in flowing, high-neck dresses — Chloe in emerald green and Halle in a soft pastel yellow. The minimalist silhouettes and matching energy gave regal without doing too much.

15. On set of “Grown-ish”

Image Credit Tony Rivetti via Getty Images
Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Two GROWN-ISH - "Better" - Zoey and the gang return for their sophomore year, and Zoey is determined to make the sequel better than the original. She, Ana and Nomi move into a less-than-stellar off-campus apartment and have to quickly adjust to each other as roommates. Zoey is excited to see Luca again after a summer of keeping in touch via social media. This episode of "grown-ish" airs Wednesday, January 2 (8:00-8:30 P.M. ET) on Freeform. Left - HALLE BAILEY, Center - YARA SHAHIDI, Right - CHLOE BAILEY

On the set of Grown-ish season two in 2019, Chloe x Halle were joined by Yara Shahidi as their characters navigated college life. The show helped introduce them to a whole new audience and they nailed it.

16. Dressed to impress at the Wearable Art Gala

Image Credit Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 01: Chloe x Halle arrive at the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport on June 1, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

At the 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Chloe x Halle came through with two distinct but equally striking looks. Chloe rocked a beaded gold gown with feathered shoulders, while Halle kept it sleek in a sheer brown dress with gloves and cutout detailing. They understood the assignment and made the carpet their runway.